Miami Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2318 reviews
28 Awards
New Years Eve celebration. The cruise director was up on a bridge overhead
Great bars on the ship - plenty of room for a large group to get together.
Redesigned cabin!
Curacao
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
211 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Royal Comeback Cruise
"We had a junior suite so we bypassed a very long line. They uploaded our vaccine cards and passports and we were on the ship within 10 minutes with our vaccine bracelets that we had to wear at all times. We used the..."Read More
paradise4me avatar

paradise4me

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 211 Miami Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Royal Comeback Cruise

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
paradise4me
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had a junior suite so we bypassed a very long line. They uploaded our vaccine cards and passports and we were on the ship within 10 minutes with our vaccine bracelets that we had to wear at all times. We used the Royal app and reviewed the muster drill on it so as soon as we boarded they sent us to the muster station to go over a few things and then gave us a sticker to put on our sea pass card ...
Sail Date: July 2021

First Time Cruisers - Review for Freedom of the Seas !!!

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Clio1610
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

RCI's Freedom of the Seas - Apr 12th - April 19th 2009 - Western Caribbean Hub - Steve (50) Me - Di (55) Our Son Nic (12) This was our 1st Ever Cruise!!! So we went with a completely open mind - although I did do a huge amount of reading as many CC posts and threads as I could before we went, which were extremely helpful with planning and packing !!!  We didn't book any excursions at any of ...
Sail Date: April 2009

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with children

Too much to do in 7 days

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
mappel96
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Arrived two days early and stayed at Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale.  Great hotel in great location, you can walk to everything including a Publix supermarket.   Arranged transport through Miami 411.  They did a great job arriving early and ready for my family of five.  Embarkation was a breeze arrived at port at 10:45AM and we were on the ship at 11:30AM in second group called.  Went to ...
Sail Date: April 2009

Traveled with children

Family Cruise that did not disappoint!

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Templefan
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My wife, son and I left Michigan on Saturday, April 11, 2009, everything went smooth and arrived in FLL about 4:00 PM. Once arrived I turned on my cell phone and had a message waiting from SAS Transportation. The message was from the driver who said once we retrieved our luggage to call and they would be there within a few minutes. Went down to luggage, called and within 5 minutes we were on our ...
Sail Date: April 2009

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with children

Ten out of Ten for the FOS

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
tobyjugs001
First Time Cruiser

Made the drive from Charlotte to Miami with a stop over in Fort Pierce.(nothing to do with the cruise,but Cobbs Landing has good food).Arrived at the port at about 11am. The signs and directions could be better but the Freedom is right in your face as soon as you cross the bridge so you can't miss her.Dumped the luggage off to a waiting porter who was very helpful and parked up the car.($140 for ...
Sail Date: April 2009

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Spring Break '09-Something for Everyone

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
marksfamilyof4
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Saturday, April 11 flew into Miami, Florida with my two children ages 6 and 9.  Miami airport was horrible.  I have never seen so many people in one congested space trying to catch the hotel shuttle.  I am glad we were meeting my husband who drove in from a business meeting with our luggage and met us at our hotel.  I can't imagine trying to handle luggage and children in this mob.Our first night ...
Sail Date: April 2009

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

schooyard of the seas

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
don24
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Ok lets start with embarkation. It was great no long lines great service .I pulled up to port at eleven oclock and was eating honeystung chicken at 1145.Thats when we started to see it, the worn down unhappy feeling being worn by almost the whole crew.They said the right words ,like how are you and its a pleasure to see you today with robotic speech.The last cruise on this ship the crew way great ...
Sail Date: March 2009

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Great Ship Poor Service an honest report

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Grubber
First Time Cruiser

Our trip did start off so good we landed in Ft Lauderdale and had a reservation with Hertz to rent a Suv for the drive to Miami, well after standing in line for 1 hour and then being told that they did not have any Suv's available (booked in January)they tried to put us into a small Ford car. It took us over 2 hours to get something that would carry the 4 of us and our luggage. I was not impressed ...
Sail Date: March 2009

Traveled with children

Totally Awesome Freedom of the Seas

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Royal24car
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband is 52 and I am 50. We traveled with our 17 and 29 year old boys. We had adjoining balcony staterooms on deck 6. We flew in on Saturday and stayed the night at the Westin Coral Gables, booked through RCCL. What a beautiful hotel. The service was great and the hotel was located right next to the Miracle Mile. The rooms were so large that you felt like you were in a suite. The hotel has a ...
Sail Date: March 2009

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with children

Big and Beautiful Ship - Once Is Enough For Me!

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Vacationer40
First Time Cruiser

We are in our 40s and this was our third cruise. We've cruised with RCCL and NCL before and had good experiences. Our last cruise was in the early 90s so it felt new to us again. We have traveled extensively and have many experiences to compare this to. We flew into Miami the night before and took a cab to the JW Marriott/Miami. It was a nice Hotel and an excellent stay. We took a cab over ...
Sail Date: March 2009

