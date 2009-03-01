"We had a junior suite so we bypassed a very long line. They uploaded our vaccine cards and passports and we were on the ship within 10 minutes with our vaccine bracelets that we had to wear at all times. We used the..."Read More
We had a junior suite so we bypassed a very long line. They uploaded our vaccine cards and passports and we were on the ship within 10 minutes with our vaccine bracelets that we had to wear at all times. We used the Royal app and reviewed the muster drill on it so as soon as we boarded they sent us to the muster station to go over a few things and then gave us a sticker to put on our sea pass card ...
RCI's Freedom of the Seas - Apr 12th - April 19th 2009 - Western Caribbean
Hub - Steve (50) Me - Di (55) Our Son Nic (12)
This was our 1st Ever Cruise!!!
So we went with a completely open mind - although I did do a huge amount of reading as many CC posts and threads as I could before we went, which were extremely helpful with planning and packing !!!
We didn't book any excursions at any of ...
Arrived two days early and stayed at Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale. Great hotel in great location, you can walk to everything including a Publix supermarket. Arranged transport through Miami 411. They did a great job arriving early and ready for my family of five. Embarkation was a breeze arrived at port at 10:45AM and we were on the ship at 11:30AM in second group called. Went to ...
My wife, son and I left Michigan on Saturday, April 11, 2009, everything went smooth and arrived in FLL about 4:00 PM. Once arrived I turned on my cell phone and had a message waiting from SAS Transportation. The message was from the driver who said once we retrieved our luggage to call and they would be there within a few minutes. Went down to luggage, called and within 5 minutes we were on our ...
Made the drive from Charlotte to Miami with a stop over in Fort Pierce.(nothing to do with the cruise,but Cobbs Landing has good food).Arrived at the port at about 11am. The signs and directions could be better but the Freedom is right in your face as soon as you cross the bridge so you can't miss her.Dumped the luggage off to a waiting porter who was very helpful and parked up the car.($140 for ...
Saturday, April 11 flew into Miami, Florida with my two children ages 6 and 9. Miami airport was horrible. I have never seen so many people in one congested space trying to catch the hotel shuttle. I am glad we were meeting my husband who drove in from a business meeting with our luggage and met us at our hotel. I can't imagine trying to handle luggage and children in this mob.Our first night ...
Ok lets start with embarkation. It was great no long lines great service .I pulled up to port at eleven oclock and was eating honeystung chicken at 1145.Thats when we started to see it, the worn down unhappy feeling being worn by almost the whole crew.They said the right words ,like how are you and its a pleasure to see you today with robotic speech.The last cruise on this ship the crew way great ...
Our trip did start off so good we landed in Ft Lauderdale and had a reservation with Hertz to rent a Suv for the drive to Miami, well after standing in line for 1 hour and then being told that they did not have any Suv's available (booked in January)they tried to put us into a small Ford car. It took us over 2 hours to get something that would carry the 4 of us and our luggage. I was not impressed ...
My husband is 52 and I am 50. We traveled with our 17 and 29 year old boys. We had adjoining balcony staterooms on deck 6. We flew in on Saturday and stayed the night at the Westin Coral Gables, booked through RCCL. What a beautiful hotel. The service was great and the hotel was located right next to the Miracle Mile. The rooms were so large that you felt like you were in a suite. The hotel has a ...
We are in our 40s and this was our third cruise. We've cruised with RCCL and NCL before and had good experiences. Our last cruise was in the early 90s so it felt new to us again. We have traveled extensively and have many experiences to compare this to.
We flew into Miami the night before and took a cab to the JW Marriott/Miami. It was a nice Hotel and an excellent stay. We took a cab over ...