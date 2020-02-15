"I just disembarked the Symphony of the seas and spent an amazing 7 nights aboard this beautiful ship.
This was a birthday present for our 14 year old granddaughter. Supposed to have been July of 2020. Due to COVID, was postponed 5 times on 5 different ships. Finally sailed on Symphony of the Seas 8/21/21.
Overall, a very good experience.
COVID protocols on board were excellent. Many new safety and health aspects were installed such as touchless door opening, so many hand washing ...
After having sailed on Princess, Carnival and the past several times on Disney, we decided to try Royal Caribbean. We decided to try out the Symphony because 1/ it has very high ratings among RC's fleet, 2/ we wanted to see what the world's biggest ship had to offer, and 3/ they ship stopped at islands we hadn't been to before - including RC's own CoCo Cay. We booked an outside balcony cabin on ...
Every time we have cruised on oasis, allure, and now symphony, we are amazed at the quality and excellence of the shows provided!
Enjoyed dinner in the coastal kitchen from jr suite catagory, but very offended and disappointed that rccl has decided to stick diamond plus cruisers in a zero view basement room!!!!! terrible reward for being loyal to royal!
Also hate it when the ship has no ...
I was with a tour group of about 300 people. LGBT “bears” (large and hairy men) from a tour operator named “Arno”. This was my second cruise. The first one was at Carnival Pride, with a similar but smaller group called “Daddy Cruise”. The ship was amazing and huge. Very clean and they had sanitization stations everywhere. Embarkation was quick and simple at the home port and every other one. ...
We travel with an adult cruise group. We have an excellent Travel Agent who sets us up on the newest and best ships of Royal Caribbean. We were on the Symphony last year for Super Bowl. This year we were a little skeptical because it was winter break for school age kids. We thought it was going to be wall to wall people. The Symphony can handle crowds!!!! We had absolutely no problems with ...
The new terminal is beautiful and the process was so seamless. We were on-board in no time and off boarding was a breeze they have facial recognition software too so it’s very easy and time saving.
The crew aboard the symphony of the seas really goes out of ...
This is my family’s 3rd cruise with RC. We have done Oasis, Anthem and now Symphony. First THE GOOD. as usual, the dining room staff are terrific in the MDR as well as the Wydjammer. My wife has Celiac and they have treated her with so much kindness and consideration to make sure she has adequate food choices. Our waiter Marlon at table 301, allows her to pick her meals the night before so they ...
Go to your nearest Mall. Double the price of coffee, triple the price of beverages, then add sociopathic security guards who enforce confiscatory policies by leveraging safety to take money from you.
Examples include the policy that you can't wash your bathing suit, because doing your laundry is unsafe (safety is $35 a bag for wash service), video games involving balance on a fake boogie board ...
I booked this cruise last year in Feb 2019 while on the Harmony of the Seas. I also got to have 32 Family & Friends join us. I booked this cruise specifically as it was a newer ship and sister of the HOS (which my husband and I enjoyed tremendously). I booked 13 Boardwalk Balconies primarily for the extra perks that were being offered at the time for this cabin.
Embarkation: traffic was a mess ...
The ship was not our choice, we were in a group and the organizer always uses Royal,.
Embarkation was fast and easy aside from sitting in the terminal waiting to board.
Self -assist off the ship was quick and easy, 15 minutes or less from the time we started till we were outside.
The ship was too large for our taste, our cabin was 7600, middle/middle so everything was a long walk. ...