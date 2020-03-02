Review for MSC Divina to Caribbean - Western

Food on the ship was horrible, breakfast at the buffet was always cold and the burger at lunch was cold and had a wet bun. Now the good great ship and the staff was always nice and helpful my cabin was clean and well taken care of. The ship did go dead in the water between Ocean Cay and Mexico with the captain saying there would be a short delay it took about an hour to get the ship moving again. ...