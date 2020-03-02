This was our 3 rd cruise on the Divina, first since covid and the 2nd sailing for the ship.
The good:
Crew bent over backwards to help in any way. Even for special requests from the buffet.
Covid sanitation was outstanding.
Their private island Ocean Cay was very beautiful well staffed and had ideal beaches.
Food at both the restaurants and the buffet was very good for the most ...
Food on the ship was horrible, breakfast at the buffet was always cold and the burger at lunch was cold and had a wet bun. Now the good great ship and the staff was always nice and helpful my cabin was clean and well taken care of. The ship did go dead in the water between Ocean Cay and Mexico with the captain saying there would be a short delay it took about an hour to get the ship moving again. ...
We usually do 3 cruises a year, but covid stopped that. Having cruise withdrawal we decided to try MSC. We were surprised with the status match program, accepting Elite status from Princess. The Divina was only about 25% full. The crew could not do enough to help. The announcements were only in English and smoking was restricted to only a few areas with fines for smoking in rooms and on balconies. ...
Definitely a more European feel, so maybe not suitable for American families with young kids. The food was wonderful with a buffet running most of the day and several dining rooms. We were in the Marco Polo dining room which had amazing and tasty food each night. The waitstaff doesn't bend over backwards for their guests, which I assure all you boomers is not actually rude, and a lot of them speak ...
We chose this cruise for the promo. EZ drink package, wifi and OBC.
We flew directly to Miami on sailing date and were met at the airport by shuttled arranged by MSC. It was a short ride to the port and we were checking in very shortly. \
We found the Armonia to be a very well organized ship. We found our cabin (we had booked Interior Guaranteed} and were upgraded to an Oceanview. The cabin ...
I'm an avid cruiser being on at least 40 Cruise's since 1983. Having cruised on RCCL (diamond member), Princess, Carnival, NCL, HAL, Celebrity, Red Boat, Admiral I have a reasonable idea what makes for a good cruise. I booked an inside cabin and pre purchased the Thermal Spa pass in place of a balcony. This usually works out great on NCL and Holland since they have great spas with large window ...
This was my third MSC Yacht Club Cruise and my first Solo Cruise. A last minute work conflict prevented my wife from accompanying me this time. We have sailed all the major lines and have determined that the MSC Yacht is the best value and the standard for outstanding service. We have booked another Yacht Club cruise in October 2020.
Embarkation was quick and painless. On the ship in about 30 ...
This cruise was on sale which was the main reason I booked. I've been on MSC before had had a good idea of what to expect. The ship is the oldest and the smallest in their fleet, so it does not have all the newest features. The ship was not originally built to handle the amount of passengers that it currently carries. Sometimes in the common areas it was a bit crowded, and that was with the ...
I chose this cruise line because they advertise in my TV area of Texas and after a total of eight cruises Cunard and Holland American Cruises I thought I would try a different line. Booked and paid for $2,100.00 for balcony aurea all inclusive package. Did western Caribbean cruise and was not accommodated with easy access tours. Was told I am too old (age 76) and disabled to cruise the ...
We chose the cruise because of the sailing dates... and the price seemed reasonable. But the dates were the deciding factor.
I had never cruised with MSC before.
This was a 7 night Caribbean cruise.
Ship is old and service is subpar. The employees are friendly enough, but for the most part, inept. Our waiter at dinner seemed new so I asked him. He said he worked 5 years for RCL but ...