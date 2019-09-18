  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
MSC Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

3.0
406 reviews

Virtuosa maiden cruise

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

Avast Behind avatar

Avast Behind

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Just so you know, we are not travel agents or "in the biz" as such. We are reasonably experienced cruisers (this was our 70th) with no axe to grind. We have been on most, but not all operators, yet !! On a less than sunny May Thursday, my wife and i left home for a 4 day staycation on MSC VIRTUOSA. Once our car was parked we went to the port to board the ship. The port was quiet, but with ...
Sail Date: May 2021

Beautiful seaviews and horrible imbarcation

Review for MSC Splendida to Baltic Sea

Igor_Novikov avatar

Igor_Novikov

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

We got to Treviso Cruise Terminal with economy private transfer directly from Piazzale Roma in Venice where we spent one week with our friends. After arriving in Terminal we had a bad experience with very long burocracy and had to wait about 4 hours before enter in the cabins. This MSC ship is one of the best and have incredible internal design. Our trip in Mediteranian was full of advantures, the ...
Sail Date: May 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Never again

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

Lor26 avatar

Lor26

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Chose this cruise foe its for its travel itinery. ship far to big , only onboard awe factor is the main auditorium, spectcular light show and there it ends, MSC health and safety to passengers is lacking. Major incident - Meraviglia Lounge at lunchtime, entertainment crew decided the days lunchtime entertainment would be kicking a football on the dance floor where guests were sitting , drinking ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Size does matter

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

BizzyBea17 avatar

BizzyBea17

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

We booked this 14 day cruise to Canada, America and Iceland in 2018 and the price was fantastic. The ship is beautiful - no expense spared with regard to decor and furnishings etc. BUT it's too big and cold (no atmosphere). There is a huge problem with embarking and disembarking - long queues. In Halifax (Canada) only one gangway served approximately 4,000 passengers and we had to wait ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Worst cruise we've taken

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

tstretch avatar

tstretch

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

MSC 25 cruises later, worse experience ever on board the very underwhelming MSC Meravilgia. Where do we start? We stayed in the Royal Suite, one of two on the ship, in the Yacht Club, $18K USD for a 17-day Transatlantic cruise. It was myself and my 26-year-old son. From a negative embarkation experience with an argumentative and unprofessional cabin steward, it basically went downhill ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Royal Suite

Mafia Syndicate Cruiseline

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

abnamro avatar

abnamro

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Kiel to New York Embarkation at Kiel: Complete chaos took us 3 hours to get on the ship. There were no real lines for USA Citizens EU citizens after 2 hours they tried to rearange after thet it was more chaos. Food : Common this was sad the waves restaurant we eat 10 of the 17 nights i had one good meal that was the ribeye. I had a curry which was no curry. Spinach with some ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

A Floating Bus

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

Rome Again avatar

Rome Again

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the ports of call and to see Iceland - a 17 night transatlantic from Kiel, Germany to New York City. A beautiful ship- great staff - a mozzarella making station - great your choice dining at which tables for 2 were plentiful - However, an absent Captain, a wannabe Cruise Director, passengers embarking and debarking at every European port - a FLOATING BUS - Our welcome ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

MSC fails miserably to cater to the American market.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

NJGreek avatar

NJGreek

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Quick caveat that while this was my 25th sailing, this was my first (and will be my only) sailing on an MSC ship. It didn't take long for my group and I to notice that MSC caters to the European market, not the American market. This is blatantly apparent when it comes to customer service. MSC has a "it is what is is" mentality when it comes to delivering poor customer experience, which they did ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Worst Cruise Experience Ever

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

Xanda avatar

Xanda

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. We had never been to Iceland and we thought this would give us an idea of what to see there. The embarkation process was horrible. Long lines and only two windows open when we arrived. We had to drag our luggage with us through the whole line. We were assigned the wrong dining time. It took us three days and a lot of haggling to get it changed. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom

Forgettable experience.

Review for MSC Preziosa to Baltic Sea

Serendipity52cruiser avatar

Serendipity52cruiser

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

First off, we were told we had a free upgrade. I tried to contact the travel agent to no avail. When we got onto the ship, I asked about the upgrade and had a sign literally pushed into my face which said there are no free cabins. We were told to board the ship at 5.15 pm. We discovered that the ship had been parked at Southampton all day and most people just got on when they felt like it. Like ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.