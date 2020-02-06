Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

We have not cruised with MSC before, only RCCL, but as Grandiosa was the only ship that matched our preferred itinerary at the time period we could have a vacation, this had to be it. We will not cruise MSC again. It is a beautiful ship, it's sparkling, there's mirrors everywhere, and it's very obvious they are trying to be elegant and luxurious. However, that is just on the surface. Food: ...