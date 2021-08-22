Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

I won a lottery to allow us free passage on this cruise. It was a Simulation out of Bayone NJ as a "Royal Comeback" This was my first time cruising with the RCCL and so I was 1 excited to be back at sea, 2 excited to try a new line, 3 excited to try a new port and port of call. Of course the staff of RCCL was very particular in following the CDC prescribed protocols for the return to ...