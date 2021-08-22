  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Bayonne (Cape Liberty) Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
3647 reviews
51 Awards
Sunset with one of the planets rising, on the final night (from our port-si
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
1 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Simulation Cruise
"I won a lottery to allow us free passage on this cruise. It was a Simulation out of Bayone NJ as a "Royal Comeback" This was my first time cruising with the RCCL and so I was 1 excited to be back at sea, 2..."Read More
SouthavenCruiser avatar

SouthavenCruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 1 Bayonne (Cape Liberty) Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Simulation Cruise

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
SouthavenCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I won a lottery to allow us free passage on this cruise. It was a Simulation out of Bayone NJ as a "Royal Comeback" This was my first time cruising with the RCCL and so I was 1 excited to be back at sea, 2 excited to try a new line, 3 excited to try a new port and port of call. Of course the staff of RCCL was very particular in following the CDC prescribed protocols for the return to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Find an Oasis of the Seas Cruise from £301

Reviews of Oasis of the Seas Cruises from Other Departure Ports
Oasis of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Nassau
Oasis of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Nassau
Oasis of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Port Canaveral (Orlando)
Oasis of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from New York (Manhattan)
Oasis of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Barcelona
Oasis of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Rotterdam
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.