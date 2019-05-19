We haven’t been on cruise for a few years now and thought it would be good to get away without having to fly. We chose this cruise as it was adults only, all inclusive and reasonably priced. We also wanted to try Marella as we have heard good things, usual comment was ships are a bit older but service and food really good. The reduced capacity meant that it never felt crowded and relatively ...
Second cruise with Tui Marella but first as a solo. Met some lovely people as 2 solo reps. Hard to find a quiet spot except in my cabin as background music everywhere and usually of some screeching woman. Asked them to turn off but staff couldn't. Not at all relaxing. Terrible smell from drains or kitchen near dining rooms. Perhaps due to age of ship. Everywhere spotless clean and sanitisers ...
We picked this cruise for a number of reasons. The dates fitted in with dates I had booked well in advance (without knowing what we were going to do in the summer) to please my work, the itinerary, and by reading several reviews that the line was good for families and kids. 14 days is a long time for a 10 year old to be onboard so it had to be fun for him too, which I am happy to report it ...
Just returned from two week Baltic cruise on Marella Explorer (10 th Aug19).
Never having cruised before, we were unsure what to expect, but the itinerary was exactly what we wanted. Apologies in advance for the length of this review, I know it's going to be a long one
We sailed from Newcastle, so no flights involved for us which was a huge bonus, mainly as no luggage restrictions ( so long ...
We always choose cruises based on the itinerary and this completely fitted the bill!
Our second cruise on this ship and once again it excelled itself. We had a large balcony cabin (9135) which is well placed midships and well looked after and cleaned by the cabin stewards.
Food as always was excellent in both Latitude 53 and Vista, as well as the lunches in The Market Place.
The ...
We chose this cruise mainly for its itinerary and the dates it went on as we had a very limited time window to go away in. We have been with Marella before, a few years ago, and really enjoyed our last cruise around the Adriatic on a smaller ship . We are a fit and healthy couple in our late 40s and early 50s and travelled as a solo couple, no children or friends with us..although we made plenty ...
This is an extensive review...Bear with me, but this is our honest opinion and our personal view. Firstly, to put this cruise into context it will have been our 17th. We have enjoyed 3 previous cruises with 'Thompson', all of which have been fine and we thought good value for money. This was why we booked with their new branding 'Marella' and we were looking forward to going on the ...
we sailed on this cruise as we wanted to visit the amazing cities around the baltic
1st The good points. The Onboard staff were all amazing from the Cabin stewards to entertainment crew, all very friendly and helpful. But I have to make a special mention to 2 members of staff who did go that extra mile to make our cruise special Putra our cabin steward was exceptional in trying to sort out our ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary and we weren't disappointed. The countries visited were all so interesting but all different too. Due to my lack of mobility we chose to go on an excursion on nearly all the ports of call and I have to say they were the best we've ever done. All the tour guides were informative, interesting and fun, yes even in Russia!!
We chose to have a balcony and had ...
Everything about this cruise was awful.
The embarkation in Newcastle took hours, shuttle buses overcrowded and we spent so much time queuing for everything. Once on board we were advised to upgrade to premium drinks package and after sampling the all inclusive drinks it was obvious why! The same applied to the quality of the food!
We pre booked two excursions for when we were in St ...