When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?

On This Page

For a look at which cruise lines require full vaccination against COVID-19 as they resume service, visit our Vaccination Information page.

We've got you covered, with the latest information on when cruise lines will resume cruising. The information here will be regularly updated, though return to service dates are subject to change based on a variety of factors.

(Updated 12:43 p.m. EDT) -- With ocean and river cruise lines suspending service around the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping track of the seemingly minute-by-minute changes to the cruise industry can be challenging.

When Will Ocean Cruise Lines Resume Service?

Adventure Canada: January 7, 2022

AIDA: Sailings resumed March 20, 2021 aboard AIDAperla. Additional voyages will restart in late May in Greece.

Alaskan Dream Cruises: Operations resumed in Alaska in April 2021.

Aqua Expeditions. Aqua Expeditions' ship Aqua Blu opened in Indonesia for local Indonesia residents in August 2020.

Aurora: October 29, 2021

Australis: September 2021

Azamara: August 28, 2021 on Azamara Quest

All cruises on Azamara Pursuit and Azamara Journey are suspended until September 2021

Bahamas Paradise: July 2, 2021

Blue Lagoon Cruises: June 1, 2021

Captain Cook Cruises: Operations resumed December 19, 2020

Carnival: July 1, 2021 with several exceptions:

Mardi Gras: July 3, 2021

Carnival Legend's European itineraries have all been canceled.

Carnival Miracle's planned seasonal service from San Diego has been suspended until further notice, and sailings out of San Diego that were available for sale through April 2023 have been canceled, with the exception of seven voyages to Hawaii, which will move to Long Beach.

Carnival Liberty: sailings from Port Canaveral from September 17 - October 18, 2021 are canceled for drydock work.

Carnival Sunshine: sailings from Charleston from October 11 - November 13, 2021 are canceled for drydock work.

Four ships that were scheduled for drydocks in the first half of 2021 – Magic, Paradise, Valor and Legend – won't return to service until the work is done, and are due to return to service in November 2021. More information on ships returning in 2021.

Carnival Radiance's dry dock and transformation has been moved to September, with a planned arrival to Long Beach in November 2021.

Australia voyages aboard Carnival Splendor are canceled through the ship's June 28, 2021 departure, while sailings aboard Carnival Spirit are paused through the September 12, 2021 sailing.

Celebrity: July 1, 2021

Sailings in Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America are canceled fror the 2020-2021 season.

In addition: The May 1 Transatlantic crossing on Apex; May through October 2021 Europe and transatlantic cruises on Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Constellation will also be suspended.

Voyages aboard Celebrity Millennium will begin from St. Maarten on June 5, 2021.

Voyages aboard Celebrity Apex will begin from Athens, Greece from June 19, 2021.

Voyages aboard Celebrity Silhouette will begin from Southampton, U.K. from July 3, 2021.

Celestyal Cruises: May 29, 2021

Coral Expeditions: Coral Adventurer resumed operations in January 2021.

Costa: May 1, 2021 aboard Costa Smeralda only; May 16 aboard Costa Luminosa only.

CroisiEurope: TBA

Crystal Cruises:

Crystal Esprit: August 2, 2021

Crystal Serenity: July 3, 2021 on new cruises from the Bahamas.

Crystal Symphony: August 5, 2021 on new cruises from Antigua.

Crystal Endeavor: July 17, 2021 on new cruises from Iceland.

Cunard Line:

Queen Elizabeth: Summer 2021 for new UK-only voyages. Existing voyages are cancelled up until October 11, 2021.

Queen Mary 2: November 14, 2021

Queen Victoria: September 10, 2021

Disney Cruise Line: July 1, 2021 for Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Cruises calling on a Canadian port of call, including Disney Wonder sailings, are postponed until February 2022. Disney Wonder sailings to Alaska are not officially cancelled yet, however (April 7).

Disney Magic will begin UK-only "staycation" voyages in June 2021.

Dream Cruises: Sailings resumed in the spring of 2021.

Fred. Olsen:

Balmoral: July 1, 2021 on UK-only voyages.

Bolette: August 16, 2021 on UK-only voyages

Borealis: July 5, 2021 on UK-only voyages.

Braemar: April 15, 2022

G Adventures June 1, 2021

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises: Limited sailings resumed July 31, 2020 aboard Europa 2 and Hanseatic Inspiration for German, Swiss and Austrian residents only. Europa and Hanseatic Nature will resume operations in September. Bremen has left the fleet. Sailings were canceled through November due to rising COVID cases; voyages will resume December 1, 2020.

Hebridean Island Cruises: May 2021

Holland America Line: July 1, 2021, except:

Cruises departing from or ending in a Canadian port of call have been cancelled through the remainder of 2021.

Hurtigruten: July 4, 2021, from Dover, U.K. on MS Maud (note Norwegian coastal voyages have continued through the pandemic for Norwegians only).

Select expedition itineraries aboard MS Fram, MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Roald Amundsen are canceled through July 2021.

Expedition sailings aboard MS Trollfjord are canceled entirely.

Lindblad June 2021 for Alaska and Galapagos sailings. All other destinations TBA.

The Majestic Line: May 18 2021.

Maple Leaf Adventures: June 3, 2021

Marella Cruises: June 25, 2021

Metropolitan Touring: Metropolitan restarted Galapagos voyages on August 2, 2020.

MSC Cruises:

All North American Caribbean voyages are canceled until July 1, 2021

All South Africa cruises until at least November 2021.

Voyages for UK passengers only will begin aboard MSC Virtuosa from Southampton from May 20.

Mediterranean sailings aboard MSC Seaside will begin May 1, 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line: September 2, 2021 except for the following ships:

Norwegian Jade: July 25, 2021

Norwegian Joy: August 7, 2021

Norwegian Gem: August 15, 2021

NYK Cruises November, 2020 and resumed again on March 26, 2021.

Oceania Cruises: August 1, 2021

P&O Cruises: June 27, 2021, though only for domestic sailings.

P&O Cruises Australia: August 1, 2021

Paul Gauguin: August 21, 2021

Pearl Seas Cruises: TBA

Ponant: TBA

Poseidon Expeditions: June 2021

Princess Cruises: May 15, 2021, except:

Sailings aboard Diamond Princess, cancelled through November 8, 2021

Caribbean Princess: July 1, 2021

Ruby Princess: July 1, 2021

Enchanted Princess: July 1, 2021

Voyages to Alaska from Vancouver have been cancelled for the entire 2021 season.

Cruise to Alaska from Seattle are cancelled through June 27, 2021.

Quark Expeditions: June 2, 2021

Regent Seven Seas: August 1, 2021

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection: The first ship for Ritz Carlton, Evrima, will debut November 10, 2021.

Royal Caribbean: July 1, 2021, except:

Sailings aboard Quantum of the Seas, and Odyssey of the Seas in Singapore and Israel, respectively;

Sailings aboard Spectrum of the Seas in China, which start April 29, 2021

Sailings aboard Adventure of the Seas from Nassau, which begin June 12, 2021.

Sailings aboard Vision of the Seas from Bermuda will start on June 26, 2021.

Sailings onboard Anthem of the Seas from the U.K. will begin on July 7.

Sailings onboard Jewel of the Seas from Limassol, Cyprus, will begin on July 10.

Saga Cruises:

Spirit of Adventure: July 26, 2021

Spirit of Discovery: June 27, 2021

Sea Cloud Cruises: August 6, 2021

Seabourn: Seabourn has paused its fleet until the following dates:

Seabourn Odyssey: July 18, 2021 on new voyages from Bridgetown, Barbados.

Seabourn Encore: July 3, 2021

Seabourn Ovation: July 3, 2021 with new voyages from Piraeus, Greece.

Seabourn Quest: November 7, 2021

Seabourn Sojourn: July 3, 2021

SeaDream Yacht Club: June 16, 2021

Scenic: July 1, 2021

Silversea: Sailings will resume beginning in June 2021 aboard Silver Moon.

Silver Cloud: June 14, 2021

Silver Wind: November 20, 2021

Silver Shadow: June 7, 2021

Silver Spirit: June 10, 2021

Silver Muse: June 3, 2021

Silver Whisper: June 20, 2021

Silver Explorer: May 28, 2021

Silver Moon: June 18, 2021

Silver Dawn: November 9, 2021

Silver Origin: June 5, 2021

Star Clippers:

Royal Clipper: August 3, 2021

Star Flyer: August 7, 2021

Star Clipper: November 13, 2021

Tauck: July 1, 2021

TUI (Mein Schiff): Mein Schiff 1 and 2 operate voyages through the Canary Islands. Mein Schiff 5 will sail from Crete beginning in May 2021.

UnCruise Adventures: Spring 2021

Variety Cruises May 14, 2021

Viking Cruises: May 22 for three U.K. coastal cruises; June 2021 for new departures from Bermuda and Iceland.

Virgin Voyages: August 6, 2021 for Scarlet Lady for a series of coastal cruises from Portsmouth, England; and for its second ship, Valiant Lady, November 14, 2021.

Windstar Cruises: On March 26, 2021, Windstar announced it will return its fleet to service on the following schedule, excluding voyages to Alaska, Mexico or the United States:

Star Breeze – June 19, 2021 – Caribbean

Wind Star – June 19, 2021 – Mediterranean

Wind Spirit – July 15, 2021 – Tahiti

Wind Surf – August 8, 2021 – Mediterranean

Star Legend – September 4, 2021 – Northern Europe

Star Pride – November 3, 2021 – Caribbean