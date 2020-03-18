Royal Caribbean Postpones Royal Amplification Refits for Two Cruise Ships

(3:13 p.m. EDT) – Faced with work stoppage in Europe related to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Royal Caribbean has decided to pause the scheduled Royal Amplification refits of Allure of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas.

Allure of the Seas was to undergo a 58-day, $165 million dry dock this spring that would have added new enhancements including the Ultimate Abyss and Perfect Storm slides; a Music Hall; an expanded Giovanni's specialty dining venue, and all-new Adventure Ocean spaces for kids and teens, in addition to general refits throughout the vessel.

Allure of the Seas was to have been the second Oasis-class vessel to receive Royal Amplification, following the completion of a similar refit that debuted aboard Oasis of the Seas last fall.

In September 2019, Royal Caribbean announced that Explorer of the Seas would also receive its very own $100-million Royal Amplification refit. The ship was going to receive The Perfect Storm racer waterslides, a redesigned pool deck with The Lime & Coconut, and other enhancements.

Plans for both vessels have now been shelved indefinitely due to work stoppages at shipyards across Europe due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"In these unprecedented times, in addition to the voluntary suspension of our global operations, port closures and travel restrictions have also affected the possibility of moving forward with our amplifications of Explorer of the Seas in Brest, France and Allure of the Seas in Cadiz, Spain this spring," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told Cruise Critic.

"Both amplifications have been put on hold at this time. With global developments rapidly evolving, we are reviewing all options to bring Explorer and Allure into dry dock this year and determining the extent of the enhancements we can make."