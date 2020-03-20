Ritz-Carlton Delays Delivery of Evrima Cruise Ship Until April 2021

(12:40 p.m. EDT) – The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has again postponed delivery of its first vessel, Evrima, as it deals with mounting issues at the Hijos de J. Barreras shipyard in Spain.

The line's first ship, which had already been delayed until June 2020 because of labor issues at the shipyard, has now been further postponed until April 2021, due to work stoppages related to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

Evrima's maiden voyage is now scheduled for April 22, 2021, where it will operate a sailing from Lisbon to Palma de Mallorca.

Ritz-Carlton is offering those passengers booked on cancelled sailings the option to reschedule their voyage for next year or receive a full reimbursement.

"We sincerely apologize to all guests who were ready to sail with us," said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "We remain deeply committed to ensuring a seamless delivery of the standards of quality and service that The Ritz-Carlton is known for as well as providing a highly customized, state-of-the-art build that will make our inaugural yacht the most distinctive of its kind."

Ritz-Carlton's Evrima, which will accommodate 298 passengers in 149 all-balcony suites, was floated out in October 2018 . The ship was originally scheduled to launch in February 2020 prior to the Super Bowl.