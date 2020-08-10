  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Cruises Cancelled as Fiji Braces for Cyclone
Emerald Waterways to Debut New River Ship, Itineraries and Excursions in 2021
New Cruise Line Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Plans For Four More Ships
Australians Booking 'Fresh Air Cruises' to Escape Bushfire Smoke
Cruise Ships Return to Australia’s Bushfire Areas
Just Back From an Abercrombie & Kent Antarctica Cruise: First Impressions
Cruise Critic Top Fan Spotlight - January 21, 2020
Q&A with "The Bachelorette," Trista Sutter: On Vow Renewals, Romance and Family Time on a Cruise
Celestyal Cruises Partners With Blue Zone Cuisine Expert for 'My Greek Table at Sea' Cruises
Aranui Reveals First Non-Freighter Leisure Cruise Ship, AraMana, in South Pacific
Crystal Cruises Further Delays Crystal Endeavor Expedition Cruise Ship
Crystal Endeavor will be sailing antarctic voyages when it debuts in 2020 (Image: Crystal Cruises)

Crystal Cruises Further Delays Crystal Endeavor Expedition Cruise Ship

Crystal Cruises Further Delays Crystal Endeavor Expedition Cruise Ship
Crystal Endeavor will be sailing antarctic voyages when it debuts in 2020 (Image: Crystal Cruises)

August 10, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:30 p.m. EDT) -- Crystal Cruises has further delayed the launch of its newest vessel, Crystal Endeavor, due to construction slowdowns across Europe as the continent battles the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

With the timing of when shipyard work can resume uncertain, the ship, which was scheduled to debut this Augus and had been pushed back until November, has now been canceled well into 2021.

Parent company Genting has not released a delivery date for the new ship.

The line began notifying people with bookings on the 200-passenger Crystal Endeavor in March to expect delays. The expedition-style ship is currently under construction at the MV Werften shipyard in Germany. The yard, which has three locations, has temporarily shuttered operations in order to protect its employees from the spread of Covid-19.

When it launches, Crystal Endeavor will be the line's first purpose-built luxury expedition vessel, equipped with 100 all-balcony suites, six dining venues, spacious public areas and a suite of zodiac rafts for in-depth exploration ashore.

Crystal Cruises has temporarily suspended its river and ocean cruises through the end of 2020.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Marella Cruises Announces International Restart in September
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.