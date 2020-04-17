Which Cruise Ships Are Currently Docked in the UK?

(Updated 11:45 a.m. BST) -- During this unprecedented period, which has seen cruise lines around the world ground their entire fleet in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, cruise ships are filling up port terminals around the world until sailings resume, a number of which are docked in the UK.Find out which ships are currently docked in UK ports below. -----

Bristol: CMV is docking Marco Polo in Bristol.

Dover: Three P&O Cruises ships, Aurora, Arcadia and Oceana, are currently docked in Dover.

Greenock, Glasgow: This small port is currently home to Scottish line Hebridean Islands Cruises’ Hebridean Princess.

Firth of Forth, just outside the Port of Rosyth: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' entire fleet -- Balmoral, Boudicca, Braemar and Black Watch -- has taken up temporary residence in Scotland’s Firth of Forth, just outside the Port of Rosyth.

(Editor’s Note: Firth of Forth is an estuary where several Scottish rivers meet, just north of Leith, Edinburgh.)

Sunrise glow on the @FredOlsenCruise ships anchored on the Firth of Forth - the Balmoral, the Boudicca and the Black Watch and the island of Inchkeith in the background...viewed from Gullane hill #EastLothian @forthports @LumixUK @goeastlothian @ThePhotoHour #YCW2020 pic.twitter.com/6PsDQ1ur8Y — Glass Images (@GlassFotos) March 24, 2020

London Tilbury: London Tilbury, in Essex, is currently the busiest port in the UK, with five ships docked, including CMV's Astoria, Columbus and Magellan, Saga Sapphire, Spirit of Discovery and Viking Star.

Portsmouth: On the south coast of the UK, Portsmouth is home to two Viking Cruises ships, Viking Sky and Viking Sun.

Southampton: The UK’s largest homeport, Southampton, is currently home to six ships. Cunard's Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2 are docked alongside P&O Cruises' Azura, Britannia and Ventura and Marella Explorer.