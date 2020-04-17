  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Which Cruise Ships Are Currently Docked in the UK?

April 17, 2020

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
(Updated 11:45 a.m. BST) -- During this unprecedented period, which has seen cruise lines around the world ground their entire fleet in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, cruise ships are filling up port terminals around the world until sailings resume, a number of which are docked in the UK.Find out which ships are currently docked in UK ports below. -----

Bristol: CMV is docking Marco Polo in Bristol.

Dover: Three P&O Cruises ships, Aurora, Arcadia and Oceana, are currently docked in Dover. 

Greenock, Glasgow: This small port is currently home to Scottish line Hebridean Islands Cruises’ Hebridean Princess.

Firth of Forth, just outside the Port of Rosyth: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' entire fleet -- Balmoral, Boudicca, Braemar  and Black Watch -- has taken up temporary residence in Scotland’s Firth of Forth, just outside the Port of Rosyth.

(Editor’s Note: Firth of Forth is an estuary where several Scottish rivers meet, just north of Leith, Edinburgh.)

London Tilbury: London Tilbury, in Essex, is currently the busiest port in the UK, with five ships docked, including CMV's Astoria, Columbus and Magellan, Saga Sapphire, Spirit of Discovery and Viking Star. 

Portsmouth: On the south coast of the UK, Portsmouth is home to two Viking Cruises ships, Viking Sky and Viking Sun.

Southampton: The UK’s largest homeport, Southampton, is currently home to six ships. Cunard's Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2 are docked alongside P&O Cruises' Azura, Britannia and Ventura and Marella Explorer.

Queen Mary 2 is due to arrive in Southampton on April 11.

Find out what cruise lines are doing with their empty ships.

Featured News

1
Celebrity Silhouette Sets Sail on First Cruise in 15 Months
5
Celebrity Cruises to Drop Mask Wearing and Capacity Limits if Government Guidelines Allow; Considering Europe Cruises from September
