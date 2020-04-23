  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
P&O Cruises Announces Full Winter 2020/2021 Programme
P&O Cruises Announces Family-Friendly Features, Street Food & Fun Shore Tours on New Ship Iona
P&O Cruises Announces Line-up For "Ionafest" Including Clean Bandit, Trevor Wilson And Strictly Stars
P&O Cruises Announces The Script and Pixie Lott Will Join "Ionafest" Line-up
P&O Cruises Announces High Flying Entertainment For New Ship Iona
Coronavirus Impact on Travel Causes Most Cruise Lines to Suspend Worldwide Operations
P&O Cruises Further Extends Suspension of Global Cruise Operations Until April 2021
Princess Cruises Confirms Enchanted Princess Delivery Delayed, Southampton Naming Canceled
Exclusive Interview with P&O Cruises' Paul Ludlow: "We Want to Return to Sailing As Soon As We Possibly Can"
P&O Cruises Still Confident of March 2021 Restart Date; Forward Bookings Strong
P&O Cruises Reveals Launch of New Ship Iona Will be Delayed, Ionafest to be Rescheduled
P&O Cruises' Iona ready to leave the shipyard for sea trials (Photo: David Hecker von Aschwege).

P&O Cruises Reveals Launch of New Ship Iona Will be Delayed, Ionafest to be Rescheduled

P&O Cruises Reveals Launch of New Ship Iona Will be Delayed, Ionafest to be Rescheduled
P&O Cruises' Iona ready to leave the shipyard for sea trials (Photo: David Hecker von Aschwege).

April 23, 2020

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(Updated: 10:15 a.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises has revealed that Ionafest, the eagerly-anticipated July 2020 celebration of new ship Iona, will be rescheduled at a later date as the line extends its pause in operations for a third time, through July 31, 2020.

The line revealed earlier this month that the May 2020 launch of Iona -- the largest ship ever built for the UK market -- will be delayed as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. P&O Cruises' President, Paul Ludlow, made the announcement as work slows down on the 5,200-passenger vessel at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, where the final stages of the ship's build is taking place.

The news comes as the line extended its entire fleet suspension for a third time, following an initial 30-day pause in operations that was announced on March 16.

Ludlow said in a statement: "We are so sorry not to be able to give our guests amazing holidays at the moment, but we will do so as soon as global guidelines will allow. Unfortunately these dates also include the much anticipated Ionafest and we are looking to re-schedule that as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, pending more clarity on the longer term impact of Covid-19 and timing on the world’s return to normality, we are considering the evolving advice as well as potential restrictions in ports of call as we look at how and when we phase our ships back into service."

Iona’s maiden voyage was due to depart Southampton on May 14 on a nine-night Norwegian fjords cruise. It is not yet clear when the ship will make its debut.

All guests with a holiday booked up to and including July 31 will receive a future cruise credit of 125 percent, which will automatically be applied to passenger accounts for use on a holiday departing before the end of March 2022.

See the full list of cruise lines suspending fleet operations.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Marella Cruises Announces International Restart in September
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.