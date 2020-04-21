Avalon Waterways to Debut 5 New Danube River Cruise Ports in 2021

(1:25 p.m. EDT) -- In anticipation of the 2021 Europe river cruise season, Avalon Waterways has unveiled five new ports of call for its Danube River sailings next year, along with three new itineraries that focus on the Balkans and Black Sea.

The Danube River, a popular itinerary with first-time river cruisers, passes through 10 countries, and is well known for ports like Budapest, Hungary; Vienna, Austria; and Passau, Germany.

The following are the five new cruise ports that will be featured on select Avalon Waterways itineraries in spring 2021:

Ilok, Croatia - In Ilok, the easternmost town in Croatia, passengers can enjoy 1,000-year-old winemaking traditions.

Golubac, Serbia - One of the best preserved fortresses in Europe, Golubac offers historic ties to the Habsburgs and the Ottoman Empire.

Constanta, Romania - A seaside town along the Black Sea, Constanta offers romantic views and a museum that provides insight into early Romanian culture.

Ybbs, Austria - With 700-plus years of history, Ybbs is a historic village located in Lower Austria; Avalon will be the first international cruise operator to call here.

Hainburg, Austria - Just 20 miles outside Bratislava, this Austrian village has a castle, wetlands and strong ties to its Roman past.

Beginning April 2021, Avalon Waterways will feature these ports on three new Danube itineraries: nine-day Bucharest to Zagreb; nine-day Zagreb to Bucharest; and 16-day Deggendorf, Germany to Bucharest.