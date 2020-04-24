Cruise Lines Offer Booking Incentives for Future Cruises

Cruises may not be operating now, but ships will be back sailing the high seas eventually, and there are plenty of people eagerly awaiting their return.

To help anyone on the fence about when to book, cruise lines are offering a variety of incentives. If you're looking for a post-quarantine cruise vacation, see if any of these cruise line deals are for you.

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering all five offers in its Free at Sea promotion to any new booking, regardless of cabin category. That means cruises, which could start as little as $199 per person, will also include a free drinks package, specialty dining package, Wi-fi package, shore excursion credit, and kids sailing free.

Now, when you book a Holland America sailing for 2021 or 2022, you can receive up to $2,300 in extras like free drinks, prepaid gratuities, a specialty dining package, and free Wi-Fi for suite bookings, plus a 50 percent reduced deposit. If you choose a non-refundable deposit, your cruise fare is additionally discounted.

Also, in honor of the line's 147th anniversary this April, Holland America is offering a special edition gift card; when purchased by May 31, 2020, Holland America will add $100 to any gift card purchase of $500, and $200 to a gift card purchase of $1,000 or more.

Building on the cruise line's "Best. Sale. Ever." program, Princess is offering cruisers about $95 per day in benefits including a premier beverage package (with tips included), unlimited Wi-Fi and prepaid gratuities. Cruisers can also opt for Princess' Savers fare-only option, which provides the best price for a cruise, but doesn't include any perks. This offer is available on select new bookings, until further notice.

Also celebrating an anniversary, Cunard is offering $180 in onboard credit per person in balcony staterooms and above, plus 50 percent reduced deposits when you book by May 18, 2020 . Grill Suite passengers will also receive free drinks and gratuities. Passengers may now also use their Future Cruise Credit for a second cabin to bring friends or family or to upgrade an existing booking.

Luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises is offering $1,000 in onboard credit for every new booking made before June 30, 2020. The line has also reduced its deposit requirement on all voyages with the exception of full world cruises and "grand voyages." Cruisers with future cruise credits from Silversea may combine them with this offer.