  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Marella Cruises' Marella Dream Undergoes Refit, Marella Celebration in Dry Dock
Just Back From Marella Cruises: 6 Things We Love About Marella Dream
Marella Cruises Reveals Line Up for 2019 Electric Sunsets Back to the 90s Sailing
Marella Cruises Confirms Plans to Retire its "Classic Ships"
Marella Cruises Gets Set for Launch of Adults-Only Marella Explorer 2
Marella Cruises' Winter 2020/2021 Deployment and New Itineraries Revealed
5 Marella Cruises Deals for Under £100/Night
Marella Cruises Reveals Phased Return to Service, Revamped Winter 2020 and 2021 Itineraries
Which Cruise Ships Will Be Scrapped Or Taken Out of Service Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic?
Marella Cruises Retires Marella Dream From Fleet; Cancels Entire US Season for Marella Discovery
Marella Cruises Retires Marella Celebration From Fleet
Marella Celebration (Photo: Marella)

Marella Cruises Retires Marella Celebration From Fleet

Marella Cruises Retires Marella Celebration From Fleet
Marella Celebration (Photo: Marella)

April 29, 2020

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1 p.m. BST) -- Marella Cruises has confirmed that the much-loved Marella Celebration has been retired early from the line’s fleet following 15 years sailing under the Thomson and Marella brand.

The news comes as Marella extends its pause in cruise operations for a third time -- through June 30, 2020 -- as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic and upon the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth’s office advice not to travel.

In a statement, Marella Cruises said: “Marella Celebration is one of the longest standing and most loved ships in the Marella Cruises fleet.

“She’s sailed with the cruise line for 15 years, carrying almost half a million passengers. The ship was due to homeport in Dubrovnik in summer ’20 and summer ’21 and Cyprus and Dubai for the winter season.”

In an exclusive interview with Cruise Critic in March 2019, the line’s managing director, Chris Hackney, confirmed plans to retire its “classic” ships -- Celebration and Dream -- within five years.

"They've been in the fleet a number of years and the next stage will be looking at replacement plans for when we retire those ships further down the line. I would say they Dream and Celebration will retire in the next five years. That's realistically the timeline,” Hackney said at the time.

The line has not yet confirmed when it plans to retire Marella Dream, though it has revealed future itineraries are currently being worked out and a further announcement will be made next week.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Marella Cruises Announces International Restart in September
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.