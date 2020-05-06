Marella Cruises Reveals Phased Return to Service, Revamped Winter 2020 and 2021 Itineraries

(12:20 p.m. BST) -- Marella Cruises has revealed a phased return to service and adjusted itineraries that will impact sailings over the next three seasons.

The move follows the line’s announcement that Marella Celebration is to leave the fleet early and all sailings through June 30, 2020, have been cancelled.

Marella’s decision comes just days after Carnival announced a phased return to cruising from August 1, 2020.

In a statement, Marella said it will continue to monitor the on-going global coronavirus pandemic that has forced cruise lines to suspend sailings worldwide since March 2020.

“Should it be safe to set sail, Marella Cruises will commence its summer 2020 programme in July 2020, with three of its five ships sailing.

“Marella Explorer will set sail from Corfu, Marella Explorer 2 from the UK and Marella Discovery from Palma all as originally planned.”

Marella Dream will next sail in summer 2021, with all remaining summer 2020 and winter 20/21 sailings cancelled.

Marella Discovery 2 will next sail in winter 2020, replacing Marella Celebration in Cyprus, while Marella Explorer 2 will homeport in Dubrovnik for summer 2021, replacing Marella Celebration’s voyages.

Winter 2020/2021

Marella Discovery 2 will no longer offer Asia voyages this winter, instead it will homeport in Cyprus from March 2021, replacing Marella Celebration.

The line has confirmed that passengers due to sail from Cyprus on Marella Celebration during March and April will be automatically upgraded to Marella Discovery 2 at no additional cost.

Marella Discovery will recommence Caribbean sailings from February 2021 -- with December 2020 and January 2021 sailings cancelled. The ship’s first voyage will be a repositioning cruise from Malaga to Jamaica on February 16, 2021.

The line has confirmed that Marella Explorer’s and Marella Explorer 2’s winter 2020/21 itineraries have not been impacted. Marella Explorer 2 will continue to homeport in Barbados and Marella Explorer in the Canaries.

Summer 2021

For summer 2021, the line has revealed that Marella Explorer 2 will no longer operate sailings from Naples as the ship replaces Marella Celebration in Dubrovnik.

The line said: “Customers that were due to sail on Celebration from Dubrovnik will be automatically upgraded to the cruise lines newest and first adult only member of the fleet, Marella Explorer 2 at no additional cost.”

Marella has confirmed that any customers booked on Marella Celebration with children will receive refund credit plus up to 20 percent booking incentive.

“Marella Explorer, Marella Dream, Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 will all sail their itineraries as planned. Including the cruise lines eagerly anticipated USA itineraries on Marella Discovery.”