Holland America, Princess, Seabourn Cancel Cruises Through Summer and Into Fall

(Updated 6:22 p.m. EDT) – Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn have announced sweeping cancellations to voyages throughout the summer and into fall, affecting cruises to Alaska and British Columbia, Europe, Canada & New England, the Caribbean and Holland America Line's fall Grand Voyage aboard Amsterdam.

These new announcements effectively cancel the entire Alaska, Canada & New England, Europe and transatlantic season for all lines. Both Holland America and Princess had earlier curtailed the majority of their cruises to Alaska and had cancelled all land tours to the state entirely. The two lines have been operating continuously in Alaska for over half a century.

"Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations and has therefore made the extremely difficult decision to cancel select cruises through the end of the 2020 summer season," Princess Cruises stated in a press release.

All three brands are offering guests the option of Future Cruise Credits (FCC) or refunds on affected voyages.

Those booked on cancelled cruises who have paid in full can receive an FCC equal to 125 percent of the cruise fare. Those who have not yet paid in full will receive a refundable FCC equivalent to double the amount of money paid on a deposit that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022 (December 31, 2022 for Holland America) with each respective line (credits cannot be transferred between lines).

The matching bonus FCC will not exceed the base fare of the currently-booked cruise and will have a minimum value of $100 per person.

All lines note that no action is required for these options, and that FCC's will be automatically applied. It is important to note that due to the depth of these cancellations, delays in receiving these FCC's are likely. Those booked on charter sailings will have different terms and conditions; it is best to contact your charter company for applicable terms.

Seabourn is also offering an onboard credit of $300 per suite for those passengers who have not yet paid in full.

Those passengers wishing to receive a refund instead of an FCC can do so via the links below:

(must be completed by June 15, 2020).

(must be completed by June 1, 2020)

The announcement comes just a few days after Carnival Cruise Lines, which falls the same Carnival Corp. parent family, announced a phased return to cruising, with eight ships in three North American homeports -- Miami, Galveston and Port Canaveral (Orlando). The line hopes to begin sailing again on Aug. 1.

Details of the newly-cancelled voyages are below:

Holland America Line

Holland America Line has cancelled all 2020 voyages to:

Alaska aboard all ships

Europe aboard all ships

Transatlantic Crossings aboard all ships

Canada & New England aboard all ships.

In addition, the line has also scrapped Amsterdam's 79-day Grand World Voyage that was scheduled to depart on October 3, 2020 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It wasn't immediately apparent if the ship would continue to operate other itineraries or be laid-up.

All other voyages for fall, including Caribbean and Mexican Riviera sailings, are currently scheduled to depart.

"As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented and challenging times, the best decision right now is to extend our pause in cruise operations into the fall," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "While this is very disappointing and we never want to let our guests down, as soon as it makes sense we will be back cruising again, giving our guests the memorable travel experiences they continue to dream about."

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has cancelled a large swath of its summer and fall 2020 departures. These affected voyages include:

All remaining Alaska cruises on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess

All remaining Europe and Transatlantic cruises on Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess, Sky Princess, Crown Princess and Island Princess

Summer Caribbean cruises and all Canada & New England cruises on Caribbean Princess and Sky Princess

Summer to Fall cruises departing from Japan on Diamond Princess

Australia-based cruises on Sapphire Princess and Sea Princess through August

July cruises sailing from Taiwan on Majestic Princess

Fall cruises sailing to Hawaii and French Polynesia on Pacific Princess through November

This effectively cancels the line's entire seasons in Alaska, Canada & New England, Europe, and transatlantic seasons, along with its summer Caribbean cruise program. Sailings other than those noted above are still scheduled to proceed at this time.

"As the world is still preparing to resume travel, it is with much disappointment that we announce an extension of our pause of global ship operations and the cancellation of cruise vacations for our loyal guests," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "Among other disruptions, airlines have limited their flight availability and many popular cruise ports are closed. It saddens us to think about the impact on the livelihood of our teammates, business partners and the communities we visit."

Seabourn

Seabourn has cancelled voyages up to the following dates for each of its vessels:

Seabourn Odyssey: paused through the Europe season, with its operations pause effective through November 20.

Seabourn Sojourn: paused through Alaska/British Columbia season, with its operations pause effective through October 13.

Seabourn Quest: paused through the Canada/New England season, with its operations pause effective through November 6.

Seabourn Encore: paused through the Europe season, with its operations pause effective through October 19.

Seabourn Ovation: paused through Europe season, with its operations pause effective through November 6.

These changes effectively cancel Seabourn's Alaska/British Columbia, Europe and Canada and New England seasons.