Construction Starts on Scenic Eclipse II Cruise Ship

(4:30 p.m. EDT) – Scenic has begun construction on the line's second "discovery ship", Scenic Eclipse II, with the cutting of the first steel for the vessel at the Maj 3 Shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia.

Like its sister Scenic Eclipse, which debuted in 2019, Scenic Eclipse II will be a hybrid luxury yacht and expedition vessel, capable of carrying 228 passengers on immersive itineraries around the world.

The ship, which will be equipped with a Polar Class 6 ice rating that will enable it to offer expeditions to the world's polar regions (where capacity will be limited to just 200 passengers), will offer the same sleek design as its predecessor Scenic Eclipse, along with expedition toys and luxe amenities.

The all-veranda, all-suite Scenic Eclipse II will also offer two onboard helicopters for enhanced explorations; a submersible craft capable of carrying six people and diving to depths of nearly 1,000 feet; and a dedicated expedition team of experts who will provide enhanced destination insights both onboard and on-shore.

Inside, Scenic Eclipse II will offer a total of 10 different dining options; indoor and outdoor plunge pools; fully-equipped spa and fitness facilities; and a guest-to-staff ratio of 1:1.

Following the turbulent and delay-prone construction of Scenic Eclipse, Scenic has formed a new company, MKM Yachts, to oversee construction of the vessel. Wholly owned by the Scenic Group, MKM will take full responsibility for all oceangoing newbuilds from Scenic Eclipse II onward.

"This heralds an exciting moment for The Scenic Group as we continue to develop our luxury ocean products under both Scenic and Emerald Cruises brands," said Glen Moroney, owner and Chairman, Scenic Group. "The entire team is excited to see the project underway and look forward to welcoming guests onboard this magnificent discovery yacht."