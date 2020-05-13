  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Celestyal Crystal Santorini

Celestyal Cruises Reveals New Itineraries for 2021 and 2022 Including New Ports and Longer Stays
May 13, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(12:30 p.m. EST) -- Celestyal Cruises has revealed its new 2021/22 itineraries including new ports of call, extended stays in popular ports and extra departures on its “Steps of St Paul” sailings.

The line is adding a new island, Syros; swapping Heraklion for Agios Nikolaos (Crete) and adding Greece’s second city, Thessaloniki, to its itineraries.

Celestyal is also maximising time spent in Cairo by skipping a stop in Alexandria to sail straight to Port Said from Athens.

“For 2021 and 2022 our mid-sized ships will focus on our most popular, less crowded and award-winning itineraries that showcase the best of Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The new undiscovered destinations of Syros, Agios Nikolaos and Thessaloniki will not only provide our guests with outstanding new experiences but they complement the existing itineraries and will ensure guests maximise time ashore.” said Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Leslie Peden.

The seven-night ‘Steps of St Paul’ cruise is a special itinerary which traces the footsteps of St. Paul the Apostle on a religious and historical journey across the Mediterranean. The departures are on 16th October and 13th November 2021, and 15th and 22nd October 2022.

The line is also launching new three- and four-night itineraries on Celestyal Olympia as part of its extended winter season, with departures up until November 26, 2021 and starting again in March, 2022.

The line has added Thessaloniki to its ‘Eclectic Aegean’ itinerary on Celestyal Crystal maximise time ashore and to enable a new embarkation/disembarkation port for the added convenience of drive markets from the Balkans and additional airlift from Western and Northern Europe.

Thessaloniki has replaced Heraklion and there is now a full day in Santorini, guaranteeing sunsets on all departures, even in the spring, autumn and winter.

On the seven-night ‘Idyllic Aegean’ itinerary round trip from Athens, Heraklion (Crete) is replaced with Agios Nikolaos (Crete), a harbour town on the north eastern side of Crete.

The cruise has departures between 3rd April and 9th October 2021 and 30th April and 8th October 2022

In line with all other cruise lines, Celesytal has temporarily suspended all its cruise operations until the end of June, 2020.

