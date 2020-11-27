What New Health Protocols Are Cruise Lines Introducing?

(Updated 4:15 p.m EDT) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to progress around the world, cruise lines are rolling out detailed health and safety protocols that will allow them to safely resume service.

For experienced cruisers, these measures represent a significant departure from the way cruising has been over the past few years, with some lines electing to require masks, eliminate buffet service and self-serve table snacks, and introduce social distancing measures that will alter -- but not destroy -- many of the onboard features that passengers know and love.

Cruise Critic has compiled a list of currently available, confirmed health policies by the cruise lines listed below, although as of late May, river cruise lines have released more concrete changes. Additional cruise lines will be added as detailed health and safety measures are announced.

At a minimum, these measures all include adherence to social-distancing protocols of 6 feet (2 meters) apart from other guests; stringent disinfection procedures; and enhanced health screenings both at embarkation and onboard.

Ocean Cruise Lines

AIDA: AIDA is introducing a number of health and safety protocols, including masks to be worn in public areas except dining, bar, fitness and outdoor venues; temperature checks at embarkation; enhanced sanitization protocols throughout the vessel; mandatory social distancing onboard; and the addition of COVID-19 PCR tests available onboard. Ships will initially be filled only to reduced capacity. More details here: AIDA Health and Safety Protocols (PDF, in German).

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will reduce capacity on its ships by 40 percent, introduce new online check-in procedures, fogging empty cabins and cleaning occupied ones regularly, washing and disinfecting linens at high temperatures, limiting capacity of shops and entertainment venues to 50 percent capacity and eliminating air recirculation onboard all vessels. Full details of all procedures can be found here: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Safety Measures.

Costa Cruises: Costa will require passengers to wear masks in all indoor spaces and in outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. The line will mandate daily temperature checks for passengers and crew, which are aided by self-service digital kiosks onboard. All crew must pass three negative COVID-19 PCR tests before joining the vessel. Capacity will be limited on the line's initial voyages, and social distancing procedures will be in effect onboard and ashore. In addition, new filtration systems will be fitted to the HVAC setup on each vessel.

CroisiEurope: Buffet service will be discontinued for lunch and dinner, replaced with two seatings featuring menu-driven options. Masks, hand sanitizer and gloves will be available upon request. Guests are encouraged to use masks on shore excursions and QuietVox wireless audio systems to facilitate social distancing while on guided tours. For more information, visit Croisi Europe Enhanced Hygeine Measures.

Crystal Cruises: Crystal Cruises will roll out its Crystal Clean + 3.0 health and safety protocols aboard its river and ocean ships. Cruisers will have to complete a COVID-19 negative test prior to their cruise and provide printed confirmation at time of check-in. Those who do not produce this will be denied boarding. A second test will be required of all passengers pierside, and a negative result must be obtained before embarkation can proceed. Proof of travel insurance, either through Crystal or a third party, will be required. Social distancing will be enforced on all ships, and passengers will only be allowed on-shore on Crystal-approved shore excursions. Crystal’s Ambassador Host dance program as well as Crystal’s Junior Activities programming and in-suite babysitting services will be suspended until further notice. For more information, visit <a href="For more information, visit Croisi Europe Enhanced Hygeine Measures." target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Crystal Health and Safety Hub.

Genting: The popular Asia-based cruise operator was one of the first lines to publicly announce health and safety protocols back in April for its Dream Cruises and Star Cruises brands. This includes new boarding procedures, crowd-control measures, elimination of self-service buffets, and mandatory doctor's notes required for cruisers over 70 years of age.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has introduced a 10-point Health and Safety plan for its July 2020 restart. These include the elimination of self-service food options; the ability to take meals in passenger cabins at all times; extended dining hours and socially-distanced tables in dining venues; and othe health and safety procedures. Hapag-Lloyd will also have a "down day" for vessels in-between cruises to allow for proper disenfection and cleaning procedures, and will sail ships at 40 percent of normal capacity. More here: Hapag-Lloyd Current Information.

Hurtigruten: Hurtigruten has also recently introduced a number of new health and safety protocols following its June 2020 restart that are intended to curb the spread of COVID-19. These include new sanitation measures, electrostatic disenfectant, the elimination of self-serve buffet dining, and the implementation of social distancing procedures onboard. For the summer of 2020, Hurtigruten ships will be limited to 50 percent capacity, and capacity will be limited in areas like the pool and the ship's sauna and fitness center. Hurtigruten Health and Safety Onboard.

Maine Windjammer Cruises: Passengers over the age of 18 traveling from out of state will be required to either arrive with a negative COVID-19 test obtained no sooner than 72 hours before arriving in Maine, or quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Maine. Enhanced sanitation protocols onboard and reduced passenger counts are among the measures being introduced for passengers this year. More information can be found here: Maine Windjammer COVID-19 Page.

MSC Cruises: Daily temperature checks, social distancing measures and reduced passenger capacity will be part of MSC's planned restart of cruises in the Mediterranean in August. Passengers wishing to go ashore will also need to book an MSC-affiliated shore excursion; no independent shore leaves will be allowed for passengers or crew.

Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line revealed its new health and safety protocols on June 1. These include mandatory touchless temperature screenings at embarkation, when returning to the ship, and before entering onboard events and dining venues. Capacity across the fleet will be reduced, and capacity in public rooms and events will be limited to encourage social distancing. Norwegian says that all normal activities will be available, but that capacity may be controlled and some modifications may be necessary. Norwegian Cruise Line Health and Safety.

Oceania: Oceania, as part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), will follow the same health and safety protocols as its sister brands (Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises). These include mandatory touchless temperature screenings at embarkation, when returning to the ship, and before entering onboard events and dining venues. Capacity across the fleet will be reduced, and capacity in public rooms and events will be limited to encourage social distancing. Oceania says that all normal activities will be available, but that capacity may be controlled and some modifications may be necessary. Oceania Health and Safety.

Princess Cruises: Princess released preliminary details outlining additional sanitation protocols in terminals and onboard; free-flowing hand sanitizer throughout each vessel; daily health broadcasts; touch-free entrances and exits; and other measures. More information here: Princess Cruises Health And Safety.

Paul Gauguin: Simlar to parent company Ponant (below), Paul Gauguin will require both passengers and crew to complete medical questionnaires, and will provide passengers wtih surgical and cloth masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer bottless. Passengers will be required to wear masks in corridors and requested to wear them in the ship's other public areas. Public rooms will be capped at 50 percent capacity and temperature screenings and disenfecting procedures will be conducted upon reboarding the ship. More here: Paul Gauguin Health & Safety Brochure.

Ponant: Ponant will introduce medical questionnaires for both passengers and crew, and will provide surgical and cloth masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer bottles to passengers. Crew will be required to wear masks, while passengers will be required to wear them in corridors and requested to wear them in public spaces. Public rooms will be capped at 50 percent capacity, zodiacs will be disenfected after use, and temperature screenings and disenfecting procedures will be conducted before passengers are allowed back onboard. In addition, five cabins will be kept vacant in case passengers need to self-isolate. More here: Ponant Health & Safety Brochure.

Regent Seven Seas: Regent Seven Seas will offer new health and safety protocols similar to those that Norwegian Cruise Line is rolling out (both lines are part of Norwegain Cruise Line Holdings). More information here: Regent Health And Safety.

Saga: Saga has been awarded new Shield+ Covid-19 safety accreditation by Lloyd’s Register. The maritime safety experts awarded Saga with the highest category of health assurance they have, demonstrating the line exceeds the compliance criteria in every category set out by the UK Chamber of Shipping in their guidance for COVID Secure Cruising. Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure have been awarded the accreditation. The safety accreditation is assessed against six key categories covering every aspect of ship safety where health risks are elevated: medical, policy, food, ventilation, accommodation and water. Saga has paused cruise operations until April, 2021.

Silversea: Silversea announced that physical distancing and rigorous sanitization procedures would be a part of future voyages. Executives also stated that the company was developing a network of labs around the world, and would perform rigorous health screenings on all embarking passengers and crew. A website link for the company's health and safety procedures is not yet available.

TUI TUI will offer similar health and safety protocols to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in time for its July 2020 restart. These include social distancing, enhanced sanitization procedures, and sailing vessels initially with 40 percent reduced capacity. More information here: TUI Health and Safety (in German only).

UnCruise Adventures Masks will be required onboard when direct contact with people is planned. Enhanced sanitation protocols, daily temperature checks for passengers and crew, and the elimination of buffet and self-serve food and beverage options are just a few of the enhancements planned. More information here: UnCruise COVID-19 Travel Alerts.

Victory Cruise Line Victory Cruise Line plans to have passengers complete a pre-embarkation medical screening with temperature checks, thermal imaging screenings, and increased onboard sanitation of high-use touchpoints. Self-service food and beverage options will be discontinued. More information here: Victory Cruise Line Health and Safety.

Variety Cruises: The line operates "yacht cruises" on two ships which carry no more than 50 passengers in around the Greek isles and the Seychelles. As well as operating two thirds full, Variety will: take passenger temperature checks both before and during the cruise; liaise with the authorities on each island the ship calls at in case of a Covid emergency; keep cabins aside for isolation and operate all the usual onboard protocols, bar mandatory mask wearing (except for crew when they interact with passengers).

Virgin Voyages: Virgin's new "Voyage Well" program will include thermal camera technology in terminals and onboard to monitor temperatures, pre-board health checks, limited occupancy onboard, and a new air purification system that disenfects air regularly. More information here: Virgin Voyages announces Health and Wellbeing Plan.

Windstar Cruises: On July 14, Windstar announced detailed plans to refit its six vessels with with hospital-grade HEPA filters and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation. The line will employ a safe sanitization formula used in health care settings, and has partnered with the epidemiology department at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Center for ongoing guidance. In addition to health and temperature screenings at embarkation and enhanced sanitization procedures, Windstar will be staggering arrivals and departures to its yachts to promote social distancing, while expanded dining times throughout venues onboard will further reduce crowding. More information here: Windstar Cruises Health And Safety.

River Cruise Lines

A-ROSA: A-ROSA will require passengers on its river cruises to wear face masks while in public areas, except when seated for meals and while outdoors. The line also mandates that passengers practice social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) at all times while onboard. More information here: A-ROSA Travel Information

American Cruise Lines: The line has implemented a touchless check-in and boarding process, along with a 25 percent reduction in capacity. ACL will also allow for more time in between cruises to allow for a full sanitization of the vessel. Buffets will be eliminated, public washrooms will be closed, capacity will be reduced during mealtimes, and tables used only once per sitting. Those who have traveled internationally within 14 days of their voyages will be denied boarding. Read more here: American Cruise Line Health And Safety

American Queen Steamboat Company: American Queen Steamboat Company has partnered with Ochsner Health of Louisiana to introduce new procedures, including pre-cruise medical questionnaires and temperature checks, random screenings at the gangway, hourly sanitation of high-touch surfaces, reduction in passengers onboard buses and more. Full details can be found here: AQSC Health And Safety

Avalon Waterways: Avalon will reduce the overall capacity of each of its riverboats to encourage social distancing, introduce hourly disinfection of public areas and eliminate buffet and self-serve food options. Masks are available and passengers are encouraged to use them for safety drills and disembarking the vessel before tours. Full details can be found here: Avalon Assurance

Coral Expeditions: Seven-day pre-departure protocols including visiting your GP to fill in a health questionnaire followed by seven days of self-isolation pre-cruise. Twenty-four hours before departure the line will give you a Covid test, which if clear means you can board the next day. Onboard expect the usual protocols: Plenty of hand washing, no buffet, social distancing, plenty of deep cleaning -- but no mandatory mask wearing. Full details can be found here: Covid-19 Health Plan

CroisiEurope: Buffet service will be discontinued for lunch and dinner, replaced with two seatings featuring menu-driven options. Masks, hand sanitizer and gloves will be available upon request. Passengers are encouraged to use masks on shore excursions and QuietVox wireless audio systems to facilitate social distancing while on guided tours. The line has also partnered with Bureau Veritas, a respected classification society, to implement certified infection prevention measures across its fleet of 32 ships. For more information, visit Croisi Europe Hygeine Procedures

Crystal River Cruises: Crystal Cruises will roll out its Crystal Clean + 3.0 health and safety protocols aboard its river and ocean ships. Cruisers will have to complete a COVID-19 negative test prior to their cruise and provide printed confirmation at time of check-in. Those who do not produce this will be denied boarding. A second test will be required of all passengers pierside, and a negative result must be obtained before embarkation can proceed. Proof of travel insurance, either through Crystal or a third party, will be required. Social distancing will be enforced on all ships, and passengers will only be allowed on-shore on Crystal-approved shore excursions. Crystal’s Ambassador Host dance program as well as Crystal’s Junior Activities programming and in-suite babysitting services will be suspended until further notice. For more information, visit <a href="For more information, visit Croisi Europe Enhanced Hygeine Measures." target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Crystal Health and Safety Hub.

Riviera River Cruises: Mandatory temperature checks upon embarkation and daily temperature checks will be in store for all passengers along with increased disenfection of high-touch surfaces; social distancing in bars and dining venues; and the possibility that masks may need to be worn onboard and on-tour. More information can be found here: Riviera River Cruises Health and Safety Protocols

Scylla AG (for Tauck): Scylla is the only river cruise operator to prohibit the use of elevators onboard its riverboats; an important consideration for cruisers with mobility issues to take into account. An onboard doctor will accompany all journeys. More information can be found here (PDF): Scylla Health Protocols