Saga Confirms Launch of New Cruise Ship will be Delayed

(1 p.m. BST) -- Saga Cruises has confirmed the launch of its second new build Spirit of Adventure has been delayed.

Workplace and travel restrictions at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, where the ship is being built, has meant the ship will not be complete in time for its planned August 19 launch in Portsmouth.

The 999-passenger ship is a sister to Spirit of Discovery, which was christened by HRH The Duchess of Cornwall in Dover last year. Saga confirmed it was working closely with the shipyard to confirm a new launch date.

A statement from the line read: "The Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, which is building the Spirit of Adventure, has informed us that the ship will not now be delivered in time for our planned maiden voyage.

"Progress has been severely impacted by the workplace and travel restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have written to our customers to let them know and offered them the chance of amending over to the new date once confirmed or to receive a full refund.

"An inaugural cruise is a very special event and we expect the majority of our guests will want to amend their bookings to the later date. We continue to work with Meyer Werft on finalising a new delivery date."

The 999-passenger Spirit of Adventure will boast a large number of single cabins; balconies for all rooms; five inclusive dining venues, including speciality Nepalese restaurant Khukuri House, Amalfi, an Italian venue and the Supper Club, which will host dining and live entertainment.

The ship will also feature a 500 square metre spa, The Lido outdoor pool, The Playhouse, a 444-seat theatre and a large library.