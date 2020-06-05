Jane McDonald Postpones 'Sailaway With Jane McDonald' Cruise Until 2021

(11 a.m. BST) -- Jane McDonald has been forced to postpone her 'Sailaway With Jane McDonald' cruise on Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas this September.

The week-long cruise was due to set sail from Southampton on September 20 and call in at Cherbourg, France; Vigo, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal.

Jane was due to perform twice, as well as take part in a live Q&A session and performances from special guests. However, due to the uncertainties over travel, she has been forced to postpone the cruise until September 12 next year.

In a video posted on Twitter, Jane says: "Many of you have been in touch with questions and concerns about the cruise in September.

"I've been talking to my friends and colleagues at Floating Festivals and we’ve decided the most sensible and right thing to do is to postpone the cruise until 2021.

"I’m thrilled to say we’ve got the same ship, the same itinerary and we’ll be setting sail on the 12th of September 2021.

"This gives the country time to get back on track and gives us something to look forward to. I can promise this will be the best cruise that we can possibly deliver."

She told those who had booked tickets that an email will soon be sent out explaining everything and ended: "Take care and stay safe."