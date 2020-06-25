Majestic Princess to Cruise from Los Angeles in 2021-2022

(2 p.m. EDT) -- Princess Cruises has revealed it will deploy Majestic Princess on cruises to the Mexican Riviera and Pacific Coast from Los Angeles during the winter 2021-2022 cruise season.

The new voyages, which go on sale on July 8, 2020, will bring the total number of Princess ships sailing from the West Coast to five for the 2021-2022 season, with cruises also available aboard Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess.

The deployment marks a resurgence in West Coast cruising from California, which had seen a dearth of new vessels in the region until Carnival Cruise Line brought Carnival Panorama to the region in December 2019.

Majestic Princess will sail from Los Angeles for the first time during the fall 2021, with weeklong journeys to the Mexican Riviera and 7-day Classic California Coastal voyages. The ship will be joined in early 2022 by Discovery Princess, which is currently scheduled to debut in the fall of 2021.

Both Majestic and Discovery Princess will call on Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta as part of their Mexican Riviera itineraries from the Port of Los Angeles, also known as San Pedro. Pacific Coastal itineraries will include San Diego, Santa Barbara, Monterey, and Ensenada, Mexico.