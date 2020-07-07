P&O Cruises to Sell Oceana, Ship to Leave Fleet This Month

(10 a.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises will sell Oceana and has confirmed it will leave the fleet this month.

The 2,016-passeneger ship is the second oldest in the fleet (2000) and a sister to Adonia, which the line sold last year.

It is the second confirmed ship that P&O Cruises owner Carnival Corp. has confirmed will be sold out of a possible six.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Whilst we and many of our guests will miss Oceana, her departure will allow us to focus on our remaining ships in the fleet, as capacity expands with the delivery of Iona later this year followed by her sister ship, scheduled for 2022.

“During this pause in our operations we need to fit the fleet for the future and ensure we have the right mix of ships once we resume sailing.

“I am so sorry to disappoint those guests who were booked on Oceana, but I hope they will be able to find a similar alternative holiday, whether that is ex UK from Southampton or a fly/cruise itinerary.”