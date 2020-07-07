MSC Cruises Hosts Original Girl Band The Nolans On Newest Ship for TV Show

(1 p.m. BST) -- MSC Cruises hosts The Nolans on MSC Grandiosa in a new series starting tonight.

The eight-part series, "The Nolans Go Cruising", can be seen on Quest Red at 10 p.m.

It follows Coleen, Anne, Maureen and Linda as they set sail from Genoa on their first holiday together in 20 years, calling in at Palermo, Marseille, Civitavecchia and Barcelona.

Speaking about the start of the new series, Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said:

"We know how much our ships have to offer and what memorable experiences our guests have onboard but working on a TV series like this allows the UK audience to see on a big scale what a great holiday choice a cruise is.

He added "Watching the show it really comes through how much fun The Nolans had onboard MSC Grandiosa and we hope that the audience watching will see what a great experience the sisters had and feel inspired to take a cruise holiday too."

The Nolans Go Cruising will feature on Quest Red every Tuesday at 10pm from the 7th July – 25th August. The episodes will also be available to view via on demand service dplay following the broadcast.

MSC Cruises has, like most other cruise lines, suspended its cruise operations worldwide; in the US till September 16, and the rest of the world till August 1.