  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Deal or No Deal: Will My Cruise be Affected by Brexit?
Thomas Cook Cruise Packages: What the Tour Operator's Collapse Means for Cruise Passengers
Just Back From: The Inaugural Cruise from Puerto Peñasco/Rocky Point, Mexico
Coronavirus: What Cruisers Need to Know
TUI River Cruises Postpones Launch Until November 2020
CLIA Suspends Sailings From U.S. Ports Until September 15
Which Cruise Ships Will Be Scrapped Or Taken Out of Service Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic?
Foreign Office Eases Travel Exemption for 67 Countries, Paving Way for European Cruises
Out to Sea: Keeping Tabs on the Global Cruise Fleet
Maritime Body Calls on UK Government to Lift Cruise-Specific Advisory
Cruise & Maritime Voyages Goes Into Administration
Vasco Da Gama (Photo: Cruise & Maritime Voyages)

Cruise & Maritime Voyages Goes Into Administration

Cruise & Maritime Voyages Goes Into Administration
Vasco Da Gama (Photo: Cruise & Maritime Voyages)

July 20, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4:05 p.m. EDT) -- Cruise & Maritime Voyages has fallen into administration and ceased trading with immediate effect.

The British six-ship line -- with two more on the way -- has been in last-ditch talks with creditors for a number of weeks, but could not secure the necessary funding to stay afloat. It is the first major cruise line casualty as a result of the forced suspension of worldwide cruising, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

All bookings that have not yet taken place are cancelled, a statement from the administrators

on the CMV website

confirmed.

"We are sorry to inform you that South Quay Travel Limited ("SQTL") -- which traded under the name Cruise & Maritime Voyages -- was placed into administration on 20 July 2020," the statement reads.

"Paul Williams, Phil Dakin and Edward Bines of Duff & Phelps Ltd. were appointed Joint Administrators of SQTL. At present the Administrators are evaluating SQTL's financial position."

Advice for Travellers

Magellan

If you booked directly with SQTL, you should follow the advice below (and read What to do if your UK Cruise Travel Agent or Operator Goes Bust?)

Non-flight packages: If you booked a non-flight package holiday (e.g. a cruise without flights) through SQTL, these are protected by ABTA or by your credit or debit card issuer. You should visit www.abta.com/failures for further advice on how to claim.

Package holidays with flights included (UK Customers Only): If your booking included flights, you will need to contact the CAA as your booking is protected by the CAA's ATOL scheme. Further information and advice on how to claim is available on the ATOL website here: www.caa.co.uk/ATOL-protection/Make-an-ATOL-claim/Latest-ATOL-holder-failures/

CMV's Position in Cruise

MV Astoria (Photo: Laura Bly)

As with most cruise lines, CMV has not been sailing since March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was not due to restart until the end of August.

The line operated six ships -- Magellan, Marco Polo, Columbus, Vasco da Gama, Astor and Astoria, the world's oldest cruise ship, dating from 1948.

It had two additional ships coming into the fleet, both former P&O Australia ships which were due to come into service next year. It is not clear what will happen to these vessels.

After P&O Cruises, CMV was, in terms of fleet numbers, the second largest cruise line catering for UK passengers.

It was also the cheapest, offering a range of offers including £99 cruises and buy-one, get-one free cruises, as well as popular theme cruises.

CMV also had operations in Germany, trading under the name TransOcean KreuzFahrten, and Australia.

Cruise Critic UK members are discussing the event on the Cruise & Maritime message board. Join the discussion.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.