Viking Announces 2021-22 World Cruise
July 22, 2020

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(1:30 p.m. EDT) -- For travelers who have chafed at the international travel bans and restrictions this year, Viking has an antidote: the 2021-22 World Cruise.

Announced today, the World Cruise will embark in Fort Lauderdale on December 24, 2021, on the ship, Viking Star. The sailing will span 136 days, 27 countries and 56 ports, with overnight stays in 11 cities.

"This has been an unusual year for all travelers, but we remain focused on the future," Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said. "(We) are pleased to offer our guests a new destination-focused World Cruise that allows for extensive exploration in 2021-2022." 

New ports on the World Cruise for Viking include Phillip Island and Eden, Australia, as well as Yangon, Myanmar.

For those who want a (slightly) shorter itinerary, the line is selling a 119-day version of the cruise that embarks in Los Angeles on January 10, 2022. Both versions of the cruise conclude in London, although guests have the option to remain on board for free for three additional days to disembark in Bergen, Norway.

Pricing for the full World Cruise starts at $49,995 per person, with the shorter version starting at $45,995 per person, based on double-occupancy. Both itineraries include business class international air, transfers to and from the ship, all gratuities and service fees, complimentary visa services, the Silver Spirits Beverage Package, and free luggage shipping services for embarkation.

