Princess Cruises Extends Suspension of Most Voyages Through December

(4:35 p.m. EDT) -- Princess Cruises has extended suspension of most sailings, including all of those in the United States, through December 15, 2020.The new December date affects all sailings in Asia, the Caribbean, the California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico, the Panama Canal, South America, Antarctica, Japan, Tahiti and the South Pacific, the line announced today.Cruises in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess and Sun Princess are canceled through October 31, 2020.The December suspension is the longest that a mainstream cruise line has announced so far. Previously, Princess has canceled its cruises through the fall, while fellow Carnival Corporation lines Seabourn and Holland American had suspended sailings on some ships and regions through November 2020.In its release, Princess cited the "continued progression of COVID-19 and the related decisions of various government, health authorities and airlines regarding travel restrictions" for the suspensions."We share in our guests' disappointment in cancelling these cruises," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise."Passengers booked on the cancelled voyages who have paid in full can either receive a full refund or a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equal to 125 percent of the paid fare. To receive the credit, no action is needed. The refund request should be made by