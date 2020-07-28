  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
What New Health Protocols Are Cruise Lines Introducing?
Leading German Cruise Lines to Restart Ocean Cruises for Select Nationalities
Two Continents, Two Cruise Outlooks: Europe vs. the United States
Did Ed Sheeran Name His Baby After Antarctica Cruise?
Will Required Cruise Line Excursions Be Part of the COVID-19 Era Cruising?
Which Cruise Lines Have Restarted Cruising?
Double Testing Catches False Positives: Why You Shouldn't Panic Over COVID-19 Test Result News
AIDA, River Cruises Cancel Sailings as New COVID-19 Lockdown Rules Threaten Cruise Restart in Europe
AIDA to Debut Canary Islands Cruises in December
Crete to Become Latest International Homeport as Cruise Industry Seeks Alternatives
Cruise Ships Begin Sailing in Germany; Follow Cruise Critic Member's Live Report
Mein Schiff 2 (Photo: TUI Cruises)

Cruise Ships Begin Sailing in Germany; Follow Cruise Critic Member's Live Report

Cruise Ships Begin Sailing in Germany; Follow Cruise Critic Member's Live Report
Mein Schiff 2 (Photo: TUI Cruises)

July 28, 2020

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(10:45 a.m. EDT) -- German cruise line TUI Cruises has resumed sailing, with short cruises leaving from Hamburg, making it the first large-scale cruise line to return to the seas since the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic began.

The first cruise on the line took place over the weekend, on Mein Schiff II, in the North Sea. The ship, which has the capacity to carry 2,900 passengers, sailed at 60 percent occupancy, with 1,200 passengers. Cruises on TUI are aimed at Germans, and German is the language onboard.

No ports are being visited on these cruises, which are being billed as "blue voyages." (Such "cruises to nowhere" aren't allowed in the United States, where foreign-flagged cruise ships that leave American homeports are required to stop at an international port).

While unknown to many North American cruisers, TUI Cruises is a joint venture between Hapag-Lloyd and the Royal Caribbean Group. As such, people are watching the line's return carefully to see what kind of health and safety protocols might translate to other cruise markets. Read a Cruise Critic member review from the first sailing back.

Cruise Critic member Germancruiser boarded Mein Schiff II on Monday, for the second blue voyage cruise. In our forums, he is live-blogging his experience. Here's what he shared from his first day onboard:

"On board Mein Schiff 2 since yesterday. I will not describe the ship in detail. ... In all a very nice and stunning ship. All completely for the German market.

"The biggest issue might be check in. Due to social distancing and the numbers of people that can enter the Cruise Terminal, it I took 1.5 hours to get on board. Nothing to worry about -- I expected something like this -- so it was okay.

"Before one is allowed to enter the building, ones' temperature is taken. That is a very quick and efficient process. The moment you enter the Terminal, all goes very swift. They don't hand out the cruise cards. That is waiting in a sealed envelope at your cabin.

"No menus, neither in any lounge or bar or in any dining room. You have to scan everything (QR Code) with your mobile phone. I wonder how it works for people with no mobiles. So you can read the menu on your device and order as usual.

"No self-serving buffets. No self-serving coffee, tea ... etc. All has turned to table side service. Works pretty well.

"Hand sanitizers everywhere. Before entering the MDR, one is lead to a handwashing station -- after that the sanitizer."

Germancruiser plans to continue to update his journey as the trip progresses, and you can follow his cruise on our message boards

TUI is not the only large cruise line that has resumed sailing. On Sunday, Dream Cruise Line made its first sailing out of Taiwan. Owned by Genting Cruise Lines, the Hong Kong-based line has rejiggered its ship, Explorer Dream, to appeal to the Taiwanese market, and also implemented health and safety protocols.

This weekend, another German line, AIDA Cruises, is slated to resume sailing on its large ocean-going ships. Although no English-speakers will be onboard, the cruise will be watched within the industry, as the line is owned by Carnival Corporation.

A few small cruise ships have been sailing over the past month, generally appealing to domestic international markets. These include SeaDream Yacht Club and Hurtigruten in Norway; Ponant and CroisiEurope in France, A-ROSA in Portugal and Germany, and various other charter companies.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.