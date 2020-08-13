Hebridean Adds a Second Ship to its Fleet

(10 p.m. BST) -- Small-ship operator Hebridean Island Cruises announced it has purchased the 54-passenger Lord of the Glens from Magna Carta Steamship Company, Ltd. for an undisclosed sum.

The news, announced by Hebridean owners HP Shipping Ltd, will result in a doubling of fleet and capacity size for the small ship operator, which operates the historic 50-passeger Hebridean Princess.

"The Lord of the Glens is a very appealing vessel and a perfect fit for our portfolio and existing customer demographic," said Roger Allard, chairman of HP Shipping and Hebridean Island Cruises. "'Small is beautiful' is the Hebridean Island Cruises' mantra and the Lord of the Glens can certainly boast of that accolade."

In past years, Lord of the Glens has been chartered to National Geographic Expeditions for their tours through Scotland's Caledonian Canal. Refitted in 2020, the four-deck vessel offers 27 passenger cabins and will be deployed on five-and-seven-night voyages along the Caledonian Canal beginning in April 2021.

Hebridean notes a number of sailings have been chartered to U.S. and European tour operators.

"Lord of the Glens is a ship of similar size to our well-established and well-loved Hebridean Princess which carries a maximum of 50 guests and operates mainly on the west coast of Scotland," says Ken Charleson, managing director of Hebridean Island Cruises.