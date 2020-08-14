"Sailaway With Jane McDonald" Cruise Cancelled for 2021

(3:15 p.m. BST) -- The postponed "Sailaway With Jane McDonald" cruise originally scheduled for this September and then postponed till next year has now been cancelled outright.

The Throwback Cruise, rescheduled for September 23-26, has also been cancelled.

Floating Festivals states Royal Caribbean -- from which the ship, Anthem of the Seas, was chartered -- presented it with a "new contract had terms that were not acceptable to Floating Festivals".

The statement read: "Despite repeated attempts by Floating Festivals to negotiate reasonable terms, Royal Caribbean was not prepared to concede and this resulted in the cancellation of the cruise by Royal Caribbean.

"The actions of Royal Caribbean mean that we can no longer continue with Floating Festivals in 2021."

Royal Caribbean released the following statement: "We were in discussion with Floating Festivals to move the chartered sailings to 2021, however we have been unable to agree terms and a contract has not been signed.

"2021 presents a changed landscape for cruise, where we and charter companies must be prepared to adapt and introduce new operating measures where necessary to ensure the safety of our guests and crew.

"Now that Floating Festivals has acknowledged the termination of the agreement, we are processing a refund to Floating Festivals. Guest payments are held by Floating Festivals, so guests will need to reach out to Floating Festivals directly to receive their refund."

Jane released the following statement on her website: "I’m so sorry and upset about today's awful announcement, which is that Floating Festivals have had to cancel all their cruises, including "Sailaway With Jane Mcdonald".

"I’m devastated this has happened as I know you were all looking forward to it as much as I was. I know this is especially sad and frustrating because this year's cruise had already been postponed because of Covid-19.

"Unfortunately it’s completely out of our control.

"Things are worrying and tough enough as it is for everyone at the moment and I’m so sorry that this has led to more bad news and disappointment for some people. Hopefully these trying times will pass and life will be brighter soon.

"Lots of love Jane."

The week-long cruise was due to set sail from Southampton on September 20 and call in at Cherbourg, France; Vigo, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal.