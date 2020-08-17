The Majestic Line Set to be First Cruise Line to Restart Cruising in the UK

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Glen Shiel

August 17, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(3:15 p.m. BST) -- The tiny Scottish cruise line made famous by Jane McDonald looks set to become the first to offer cruises in UK waters, when it restarts operations in on August 29.

The four-vessel line will operate its two newest vessels -- Glen Shiel and Glen Etive -- on six-night cruises with a reduced capacity of just 10 passengers onboard, as opposed to 12.

The line has been cleared to sail by the Scottish government and will operate strict new enhanced health and safety protocols including weekly crew testing for COVID-19, daily passenger and crew temperature checks and deep cleaning of all areas.

"We have many guests who are very keen to cruise with us this year, and having looked long and hard at the options and how best we can confidently offer a cruise experience that is enjoyable and safe we feel that we are now in a position to cruise safely once again," said The Majestic Line Managing Director, Ken Grant.

The line will be running two of its most popular cruises "Mull and Her Inlets and Islands" and "Skye and the Inner Hebrides" plus one-off cruises "Captain's Choice" and "Isles of Clyde and the Southern Hebrides" on the two ships.

Jane McDonald sailed on another ship in the fleet, Glen Tarsan, in an early series of her Bafta-award winning show, Cruising With Jane McDonald, catapulting the line to a national audience.

The line will become the first cruise line to offer sailings in UK waters since the coronavirus pandemic began. A second Scotland-based line, Hebridean Island Cruises, has cancelled all cruises until next year, despite buying a second ship last week.

It joins a growing number of lines gradually restarting operations including small ship line Variety Cruises, in Greece; and a number of river cruise lines across Europe, which have resumed operations.

