MSC Cruises Successfully Floats Out MSC Seashore, Ship Coming July 2021

August 20, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(2:40 p.m. EDT) -- MSC Cruises has successfully floated out its first Seaside Evo vessel, MSC Seashore, at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy today.

The 5,877-passenger ship -- the longest in the MSC fleet at 1,112 feet, and the largest cruise ship ever constructed in Italy -- will be an evolution of the line's popular MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, which launched in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Slated to launch in July 2021, MSC Seashore will offer some significant enhancements over its fleetmates, however, including newly-designed public spaces, additional cabins, and the highest outdoor space ratio per passenger of any ship in the MSC fleet. According to the line, over 65 percent of the ship has been enhanced and rethought to differentiate MSC Seashore from its older sisters.

New Features

MSC Cruises and Fincantieri representatives open the valves at MSC Seashore's float out ceremony (Photo: MSC Cruises)

MSC Seashore will introduce a number of enhancements over MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview. These include 107,000 square feet of new open deck space; a larger MSC Yacht Club; and enhancements to passenger flow throughout the vessel.

The ship will also offer 28 new terraced suites; two suites with private whirlpools; and two new cabin categories set aside for MSC's Yacht Club "ship-within-a-ship" luxury concept.

The vessel will also offer two brand-new restaurants onboard and five relocated specialty restaurants that will offer outdoor seating on the vessel's Boardwalk, or Promenade Deck, area.

MSC Seashore will also introduce a new two-story lounge at the aft of the ship, along with an enlarged casino and 20 bars and lounges. The aft pool design will be modified, and a new interactive waterpark will be developed for passengers of all ages.

Environmental Initiatives

Water enters the dry dock to float out MSC Seashore for the first time (Photo: MSC Cruises)

MSC revealed its commitment to environmental initiatives aboard MSC Seashore.

The ship will be outfitted with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system that reduces nitrogen oxide by 90 percent, along with an advanced wastewater treatment plant that meets or exceeds municipal wastewater standards on land.

The ship will also be shore-power-equipped, allowing it to "plug in" to the local power grid in select ports of call. It is also outfitted with hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) that remove 98 per cent of sulphur oxide from the vessel's emissions, according to the line.

"We are committed to our new builds programme, which with each new class of ships sees us innovating and setting new standards in the industry," said Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises' executive chairman.  "MSC Seashore will in fact be the largest and most innovative cruise vessel ever built in Italy, featuring the latest and most advanced environmental technology currently available.

"She will also be one of two new ships for which we will receive delivery in 2021 thus underlying our belief in the long-term growth prospects of the sector – as also demonstrated by the return to service of our first ship earlier this week as well as the investments made in our new health and safety operating protocol which is already setting a new standard for the industry."

MSC Seashore will now transition to wet dock for final fitting out, where it will remain until its delivery in July 2021.

