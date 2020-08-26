  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Just Back From Grandeur of the Seas: Why This Cruise Ship Is 'Home' To Many
Grandeur of the Seas Cruise Ship Set to Leave Royal Caribbean Fleet in 2021
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations
Coronavirus Impact on Travel Causes Most Cruise Lines to Suspend Worldwide Operations
Which Cruise Ships Will Be Scrapped Or Taken Out of Service Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic?
Royal Caribbean Releases Q2 Earnings; New Cruise Ships Delayed 10 Months
Concern for Empress, Majesty of the Seas Cruise Ships Grows; Royal Says It's Not Selling
Royal Caribbean Reports $1.3-Billion Loss, No Word on Cruise Return to Service
Beloved Cruise Ships Empress, Majesty of the Seas to Leave Royal Caribbean Fleet
Popular Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship To Homeport From Barbados For First Time
Grandeur of the Seas to Remain in Royal Caribbean Cruise Fleet
Grandeur of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)

Grandeur of the Seas to Remain in Royal Caribbean Cruise Fleet

Grandeur of the Seas to Remain in Royal Caribbean Cruise Fleet
Grandeur of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)

August 26, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12 p.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean has confirmed that the 1996-built Grandeur of the Seas will remain a part of the company's cruise fleet.

The Vision Class ship, affectionately known as "Lady G" by Cruise Critic members and fans around the world, was originally scheduled to move over to Spanish subsidiary Pullmantur in the spring. Those plans were thrown into doubt in June with the collapse of Pullmantur and the sale and subsequent scrapping of most of its fleet.

Grandeur of the Seas will now remain a part of the Royal Caribbean fleet, though it is currently unknown if the ship will remain in its homeport of Baltimore into April 2021. Sister-ship Enchantment of the Seas was due to take over from Grandeur in Baltimore following Grandeur's last scheduled sailing on March 26, 2021.

"Grandeur of the Seas will remain as a part of our Royal Caribbean International fleet," notes Royal Caribbean in a statement to travel agents. "Once we have more information, we'll be sure to share the details and look forward to many more memories to be made sailing on her!"

Cruise Critic's own members reacted enthusiastically to the changes, particularly after controversy surrounding whether Empress of the Seas and Monarch of the Seas would remain a part of the Royal Caribbean fleet.

"That's good news!" writes djjoe on a thread discussing the future of the vessel. "I just did a rough count, it"s over 30 cruises aboard Grandeur for us. I know folks that have done many times that amount. It doesn"t matter, 3 or 30, it"s a great ship with the best crew and officers in the fleet."

"Finally, Royal did not wait till the last minute to release information," writes WeMissSeaView.

"Oh my fond memories of the old Lady Grandeur," writes Germancruiser. "My very first big ship - in those days called a " Megaliner"- when she just came out! They still called our sailing 'Inaugural Season'!"

Itineraries aboard Grandeur of the Seas are still bookable up to the vessel's March 26, 2021 departure from Baltimore on an eight-day "Southeast Coast and Perfect Day" itinerary. Information on future sailings is still forthcoming from Royal Caribbean.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.