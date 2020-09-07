Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' New Ship Borealis Joins Rest of the Fleet in Rosyth

(12:45 a.m. BST) -- The newest member of the Fred. Olsen fleet, Borealis, has joined the rest of its fleetmates moored at Rosyth, Scotland.

The former Holland America Line Rotterdam had just finished a technical inspection at the Damen shipyards in Rotterdam before being handed over to Fred. Olsen on Friday.

"It is great to see the first of our two new ships, Borealis, alongside next to the rest of our fleet," said Peter Deer, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' managing director.

Deer noted that work would now begin on adding Fred. Olsen's signature touches to the interior and exterior of the ship, including its new livery and iconic red funnels, at Babcock's Rosyth facilities.

The 1,404-passenger ship dates from 1997, and is one of two new vessels acquired by Fred. Olsen. from HAL -- the second is 2000-built Amsterdam, which will join the fleet in Rosyth later this month and will be renamed Bolette.

Bolette's maiden voyage will be a seven-night Scotland & Northern Ireland cruise, setting sail from Southampton on 5th March 2021. This will be followed by two further UK cruises before Bolette sets sail for the Azores and Madeira over the Easter break.

Both vessels will replace Black Watch and Boudicca, which are being retired from the Fred. Olsen fleet and will not re-enter service. No details of what will happen to the vessels, both of which are nearly 50 years old, have been made public.

Itineraries aboard Bolette are already on-sale as of Monday morning. Sailings aboard Borealis will go on sale on September 15.

Passengers booked on existing sailings aboard Black Watch and Boudicca will be automatically transferred over to Borealis and Bolette.