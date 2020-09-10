Marella Cruises Reveals New 2021/22 Itineraries to the US, Caribbean and Asia

(11:15 a.m. BST) -- Marella Cruises has revealed its 2021/22 programme which includes 23 new itineraries and 18 new ports of call.

The itineraries, which go on sale today, include new ports of call for Marella Discovery to Charlotte Amelie and Frederiksted in the U.S Virgin Islands before continuing to Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Marella Discovery 2 will sail on two new itineraries around Asia from 2022. The Lights of the Orients itinerary will homeport in Hong Kong and Eastern Experience will sail from Singapore and both itineraries will visit new ports of call like Manila, Philippines, Muara, Brunei and Da Nang, Vietnam.

"We’re delighted to share the details of our winter 2021 programme and are really excited to have added even more choice for our customers with amazing destinations and exotic new itineraries as we continue to take customers to places they really want to explore," said Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Marella Cruises.

"We’re dedicated to making sure our customers and crew are safe whilst they have the most memorable and exciting cruise with us. We can’t wait to finally take to the seas and show the world to our cruisers again, as soon as we’re able to."

Like most cruise lines, Marella has paused its operations and will not restart until November 16, on just one ship -- Marella Explorer in the Canary Islands.

The line has also revealed a detailed set of new health protocols once cruising does resume.

Marella Explorer will also operate Canary Island itineraries next year from Tenerife, visiting La Palma, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria with an overnight in Funchal. Playa Blanca will also be added to the programme marking it the first new port of call in the Canary Islands since winter 2016 and cruisers will be able to explore the town by night as it becomes an overnight call.

Other new itineraries include:

Arabian Sunrise visiting Sri Lanka, Mumbai and Oman sailing on 7 and 8 April 2022

East Coast Adventure on Marella Discovery, which includes port calls in Saint John, Charlotte Town, Quebec, Sageunay and Sept-Iles, as well as an overnight in Boston;

Cuba at night with an overnight stay in Havana on Marella Explorer 2’s Flavour of the Caribbean itinerary.

Other new ports of call include Halong Bay in Vietnam; San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico and Manila, Philippines.