MS Maud Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten Adds Three More Sailings to Its 2021 UK Cruise Programme

Hurtigruten Adds Three More Sailings to Its 2021 UK Cruise Programme
MS Maud Hurtigruten

September 15, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(12:06 a.m. BST) -- Expedition cruise line Hurtigruten has added three additional cruises to its Dover departures programme for 2021.

MS Maud, previosuly sailing as MS Midnatsol, will be offering three round-trip UK sailings departing on 27th April, 4th July and 1st August 2021, taking the number of sailings from Dover next year to seven.

In June, Hurtigruten confirmed it would be homeporting the 500-passenger ship in Dover for summer 2021.

"We’re thrilled to be adding another adventurous itinerary to our existing British Isles departures from Dover in 2021," said Anthony Daniels, UK General Manager for Hurtigruten.

"The changes reflect the significant positive demand we’re experiencing for destinations closer to home. Our newly refurbished MS Maud will take guests along the striking British coastline to be closer to nature and wildlife, as well charming small towns beaming with personality."

The round trip from Dover will call in at ports including Fort William, the Isles of Scilly, Rathlin Island, and the Isle of Iona.

Midnatsol will be refurbished early next year, re-emerging as MS Maud in March 2021 with refreshed public areas and three new restaurants.

Hurtigruten was the first cruise line to restart cruising following the worldwide pause in March. The line was also planning to offer a series of UK cruises this month, but had to scrap the itineraries following a COVID-19 outbreak on one of its newest ships, Roald Amundsen, in July. The investigation is ongoing.

How was this article?

