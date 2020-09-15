Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Reveals Home Port, Sailings for New Ship Borealis

(2 p.m. BST) -- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has revealed the itineraries and homeport of its newest ship, Borealis.

The 1,404-passenger ship, the former Holland America Line Rotterdam, will sail "almost exclusively" from Liverpool and will begin the season with a six-night Scottish Lochs & Isles sailing, departing on 23rd April 2021.

This will be followed by a five-night Irish Capitals & Scottish Scenery cruise, before the ship heads to the Mediterranean, Norway and Iceland.

Borealis replaces Black Watch, which along with sister ship Boudicca, are being retired from the Fred. Olsen fleet and will not re-enter service. No details of what will happen to the vessels, both of which are nearly 50 years old, have been made public.

Fred. Olsen revealed the itineraries of the replacement for Boudicca, the former 2,000-passenger Amsterdam, renamed Bolette, last week.

“It is so exciting to have both of our new ships on sale, and to be able to showcase some of the incredible itineraries that we have on offer," said Clare Ward, director of product and services at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“Importantly, the new ships will still offer that Fred. Olsen experience our guests have come to know and love, with familiar venues and faces on board, but with a range of exciting new facilities, too.

“We can’t wait to return to Liverpool, which has been such a popular regional port for us for a number of years now. We know Borealis will have an extremely warm welcome when she arrives there next spring."

Liverpool City Council Head of City Assets, Angie Redhead said: "We are delighted that Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has chosen Liverpool as the home port for its new ship, Borealis. It is a wonderful show of commitment to our city and reinforces the already strong partnership we have with them."