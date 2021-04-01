Which Cruise Lines Have Restarted Cruising?

(Updated 9:15 a.m. EDT) -- While the global COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most cruise lines since mid-March, there are areas of the world where some ships are sailing.

In most cases, these are single-nationality cruises calling in at a limited number of ports, usually in the country of origin. Nearly all are in Europe or Asia, as U.S. cruise lines are on a voluntary operational pause, with the exception of small ships that do not fall under the direct requirements of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC.

Although options are limited, and in most cases are nationality and government-advice dependent, here is a round-up of which lines have restarted cruising on what ships, as well as where they are going and who can sail.

Note too, a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Europe led to a number of local lockdowns in Germany, France, Greece and the U.K. in late 2020, which paused a number of ocean and river cruise operations, but some countries -- including Italy -- are beginning to reopen.

All these lines are operating strict new health and safety protocols, which include temperature checking and social distancing. We have also indicated which lines have mandated COVID-19 testing before boarding, as well as ship-sponsored, shore excursion "bubbles."

Ocean Cruises

American Cruise Lines

Ship: Independence

Itineraries: Coastal southeastern United States

Who can go: All passengers

Health requirement: COVID-19 testing prior to departure, COVID-19 testing onboard.

AIDA

Ships: AIDAperla, AIDAmar

Itineraries: Canary Islands

Who can go: German citizens

Health requirement: COVID-19 testing prior to departure.

*Editor's note: These cruises are suspened until March 6.

Aranui

Ships: Aranui 5

Itineraries: French Polynesia

Who can go: All visitors.

Health requirement: COVID test prior to flight; COVID-19 test the day before departure at the Aranui offices.

Costa Cruises

Ships: Costa Smerelda*

Itineraries: Costa Smerelda operates from Trieste, offering week-long cruises around Italy.

Who can go: Italians only, opening up to more European nationalities toward the end of the month.

Health requirement: COVID-19 testing as standard; only ship-organized shore excursions.

*Editor's note: Cruises on Costa Smerelda will resume on March 13. All cruises originally scheduled on Costa Deliziosa, Costa Firenze and Costa Luminosa between February 1 and March 12, 2021, are cancelled. The new programs for these three ships will be announced shortly.

Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Discoverer, Coral Adventurer

Itineraries: Coral Discoverer will offer 10-and-16-night Tasmanian voyages from Sydney or Hobart began January 1, 2021. Coral Adventurer will return to operations from Cairns, offering Great Barrier Reef cruises.

Who can go: Australians

Dream Cruises

Ship: Explorer Dream, World Dream

Itineraries: Explorer Dream: From Taipei, offering four-day cruises to Taiwanese islands

World Dream: From Singapore, for Singaporeans only, offering three- and four-night cruises to nowhere.

Who can go: Taiwanese and Singaporeans.

Hapag-Lloyd

Ship: Europa 2

Itineraries: Canary Islands.

Who can go: Germans, Austrians, Swiss

Heritage Expeditions

Ship: Spirit of Enderby

Itineraries: Fiordland Land and Stewart Island; Auckland Islands.

Who can go: New Zealanders.

Metropolitan Touring

Ship: La Pinta

Itineraries: Galapagos Islands expeditions

Who can go:Anyone eligible to travel to Ecuador

Health Requirement: COVID negative test required to enter Galapagos Islands; masks must be worn.

MSC Cruises

Ships: MSC Grandiosa restarted cruises on January 24, 2021.

Itineraries: MSC Grandiosa operates from Genoa, offering week-long cruises round Italy.

MSC Magnifica will homeport in Genoa and call at Livorno for Florence and Pisa, Messina in Sicily, Valletta in Malta, Piraeus for Athens and Katakolon for Olympia in Greece, and Civitavecchia for Rome from Feb 14.

Who can go: Italians.

Health requirement: COVID testing as standard; only ship-organised shore excursions

Ponant

Ships: Le Champlain

Itineraries: Cruise to nowhere.

Who can go: Citizens and residents of Qatar.

Health requirement: Mandatory PCR test.

Royal Caribbean

Ships: Quantum of the Seas

Itineraries: Three- and four-day cruises to nowhere for Singaporeans from Singapore.

Who can go: Singaporeans.

Health requirement: Passengers have to be COVID-19 free for 180 days before boarding.

TUI

Ships: Mein Schiff 1, Mein Schiff 2

Itineraries: Mein Schiff 1 operates 14-day itineraries around the Canary Islands; Mein Schiff 2 operates week-long cruises in the Canary Islands.

Who can go: Germans

Health requirement: A negative Covid-19 test result when returning to Germany after the cruise. TUI Cruises is performing antigen rapid tests for that purpose on board.

River Cruises

American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Jazz

Itineraries: Lower Mississippi River

Who can go: All passengers

Health requirement: COVID-19 testing prior to departure, COVID-19 testing onboard.

American Queen Steamboat Company

Ships: American Duchess, American Countess

Itineraries: Both ships sail on the Mississippi River

Who can go: All passengers