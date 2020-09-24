  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
New Itineraries You Can Book for Summer 2020 and Beyond
Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Constellation to Homeport in Tampa for Winter 2020
Royal Caribbean Announces 2021 European Season, Anthem of the Seas to Return to the UK
Royal Caribbean Introduces New Ports, More Ships in Europe for 2021
Royal Caribbean Announces 2021-2022 Caribbean Cruise Itineraries
Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas to Homeport in Rome for First Mediterranean Season
Royal Caribbean: Cruise Prices At Their Lowest Now But Will Go Up
Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas Cruise Ship to be Based in Southampton in 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Western Mediterranean Restart in September
Oceania, Regent Cruise Lines Announce More Restart Dates
Royal Caribbean Shuffles Ships, Releases New Cruise Itineraries for Summer 2021
Adventure of the Seas TA Listings Page Image

Royal Caribbean Shuffles Ships, Releases New Cruise Itineraries for Summer 2021

Royal Caribbean Shuffles Ships, Releases New Cruise Itineraries for Summer 2021
Adventure of the Seas TA Listings Page Image

September 24, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(3:45 a.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean has announced a series of new cruises to Europe and the Caribbean for the Summer 2021 season, along with the redeployment of Adventure, Brilliance, Jewel, Independence, and Vision of the Seas.

The new itineraries include the debut of the line's newest ship Odyssey of the Seas as well as four-and-five-night Mediterranean getaways from Barcelona and additional summer sailings in the Caribbean, with ships sailing from Tampa, Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Royal Caribbean said the decision to shuffle ships around was guided by market research and valuable passenger feedback.

The new deployment schedule is as follows:

Adventure of the Seas: Previously scheduled to be deployed from Copenhagen and Stockholm, the ship moves to Barcelona instead to sail a mixture of four-and-five-night Mediterranean cruises. Ports of call can include La Spezia and Rome, Italy; Ajaccio, Nice and Marseille, France; and Palma and Ibiza, Spain.

Jewel of the Seas: Moves from Amsterdam and Barcelona to Copenhagen and Stockholm. The Radiance Class ship will sail weeklong cruises throughout Northern Europe, visiting Helsinki, Finland; Tallinn, Estonia; and Visby, Sweden.

Independence of the Seas: Moves from Fort Lauderdale to Miami. The ship will now offer a summer Caribbean season of six and eight-night cruises to the Southern and Western Caribbean.

Vision of the Seas: Moves from Barcelona to San Juan, offering a brand-new summer program of Caribbean cruises. The weeklong adventures will call on ports that can include Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; St. John’s, Antigua; Castries, St. Lucia; and Bridgetown, Barbados.

Brilliance of the Seas: Stays put in Tampa for the 2021 summer cruise season, where it will offer four, five and seven-night Caribbean voyages.

Odyssey of the Seas: The line's first Quantum Ultra-class ship will sailing from Rome, offering seven night itineraries to the Greek Islands and Ephesus, Turkey.

Harmony of the Seas: The Oasis-class ship will be heading back to Europe for the first time since its inaugural season in 2016, with seven-night sailings to the Western Mediterranean from Barcelona

Other summer 2021 voyages to Europe include Anthem of the Seas' lost 2020 season in Southampton, which will include seven-night cruises to the Norwegian fjords, France, Spain and Denmark.

The Caribbean, Alaska, and Asia-Pacific will sail as currently scheduled.

Royal Caribbean states passengers with confirmed bookings on the above ships between April and November 2021 and those who are impacted by these changes are being notified directly.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.