Princess Cruises Outlines New UK, Europe Deployment for 2021

September 24, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(7:45 p.m. GMT) -- Princess Cruises has announced changes to its line-up of ex-UK and Europe sailings for 2021, with three Royal Class ships to be based in Europe.

In Southampton, Sky Princess will spend its maiden UK season sailing from April to September on eight and 12-night sailings to the British Isles. The ship will also operate a series of 12-night sailings to Scandinavia and Russia.

Joining it in Southampton, Regal Princess sails from April to October on voyages to Iceland, Norway, the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, the Baltic and even Canada and New England. Sailings range from four to 24 nights.

Enchanted Princess, set to be the newest vessel in the Princess Cruises fleet when it joins later this year, will sail roundtrip from Civitavecchia (Rome) between May and September on a variety of seven- and 14-night voyages calling on a number of Mediterranean ports including Corfu, Kotor, Marseille and Naples.

The ship will also offer a series of 11-night Grand Mediterranean voyages from Civitavecchia to Barcelona.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said in a statement, "Having three Royal-class ships sailing in Europe next year including two based in Southampton is testament to our commitment to offering UK holidaymakers an enhanced Medallion Class service, new onboard experiences and a wealth of holiday options without the need to travel too far from home. We truly are so excited for every guest to experience these voyages."

All European voyages for 2021 operating aboard Regal Princess are now available for reservation. Baltic sailings aboard Sky Princess are also currently available.

Princess says the new roundtrip Rome departures aboard Enchanted Princess and British Isles voyages aboard Sky Princess will be open for booking in early October.

How was this article?

