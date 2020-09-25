  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Auckland Queens Wharf Cruise Port Upgrade Approved
Australian Cruise Industry Growth Slows While New Zealand Breaks Records
Cruise Month Delivers Hot New Deals For Australians and New Zealanders
Cruise Ships Return to Australia’s Bushfire Areas
Australia Extends Cruise Ship Ban Through Mid-September
Australia Extends Ban on Cruises to March 17, 2021
Australia Eyes Travel Bubble for Domestic Cruise Restart
Australia Extends Ban on International Cruises Until June 17
Australia Extends Travel Ban Into September; Continues to Restrict Cruise Ships
Australia Petition for Cruise Restart Garners 40,000 Signatures
CLIA Australasia Launches Advisory Group to Support Australian Return to Cruise
Sydney Port

CLIA Australasia Launches Advisory Group to Support Australian Return to Cruise

CLIA Australasia Launches Advisory Group to Support Australian Return to Cruise
Sydney Port

September 25, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(10:30 a.m. EDT) -- CLIA Australasia has created a new Cruise Suppliers Advisory Group in response to Australia's current ban on cruises, which is scheduled to run through until at least December 17, 2020.

The Advisory Group will include representatives from Australia's transport companies, food and beverage providers, local farmers and wholesalers who provide provisions, services and goods for the Australian cruise industry.

The goal of the Advisory Group is to support a phased return to cruise operations in Australia. CLIA Australasia managing director Joel Katz had said the Advisory Group would meet regularly and would play a part in the organizations efforts to lobby governments at all levels.

The Australian cruise industry injects approximately $5 billion AUD into the local economy. CLIA Australasia estimates that more than 18,000 jobs are at risk across the country due to the current ban on cruise.

"Many of these suppliers have been devastated by the suspension of cruise operations in a similar way to members of the travel and tourism industry," Katz said.

Katz notes that even with extensive health measures in place, a phased return to cruising involving local Australians only would be a way to restart the local cruise industry safely.

CLIA Australasia notes that local businesses have, in some cases, lost a significant portion of their revenue due to the loss of the cruise lines. Cruise ships calling in Australia routinely provision using local suppliers, providing everything from food and beverage needs for hotel operations to local pilotage, bunker fuel, and other technical requirements.

Australia has banned most cruise operations through December 17, 2020. Many cruise lines already have canceled their Australian cruise itineraries through the end of 2020.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.