Marella Cruises Retires Marella Dream From Fleet; Cancels Entire US Season for Marella Discovery

(4 p.m. BST) -- Marella Cruises has confirmed it is retiring Marella Dream from its fleet after 10 years of service.

The line had originally planned to retire the popular ship in five years' time but a combination of uncertainty around cruising and the global coronavirus pandemic has led to its early retirement. The line did not state whether the ship had been scrapped or bought.

Those booked on Marella Dream for summer next year will have their booking automatically moved to Marella Discovery, which will now sail from Palma instead of Port Canaveral, Florida, covering Marella Dream's Mediterranean itineraries.

As a result, all Marella Discovery cruises which were scheduled to take place in the Caribbean and the US have been cancelled. The line only announced Discovery's 2021/22 new itineraries and destinations in the US and Caribbean three weeks ago.

"With the ongoing travel restrictions for UK cruise lines still in place, we've taken the difficult decision to reshape our cruise programme for the upcoming seasons," said Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Marella Cruises

"That means an early retirement for Marella Dream after ten years of service and the redeployment of Marella Discovery from the US to Europe.

"We appreciate the continued uncertainty surrounding travel and, to give our customers added peace of mind, we're offering increased flexibility to amend their cruises to any TUI holiday on sale for free."

All Dream sailings due to take place from 26 October 2021 and beyond will be cancelled and all affected customers are being notified. They will have the option to amend to any cruise that's currently on sale for free with a 10 percent booking incentive or cancel and receive a full refund.

Marella Dream was one of the line's, and indeed the UK's, favourite ships, with consistently high ratings from passengers. Earlier this year, Marella retired another old and popular ship, Marella Celebration.

Dream's retirement marks the end of the line for Marella's older ships (Dream was 35 years old), and leaves the fleet at just four ships: Marella Discovery, Discovery 2, Marella Explorer and Explorer 2.