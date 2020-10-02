Holland America Line's New Cruise Ship Rotterdam Coin Ceremony Ahead of Float Out

(12:15 p.m. EDT) -- Holland America Line performed a traditional coin ceremony for its new ship Rotterdam at the Marghera (Venice) shipyard in Italy today ahead of its float out on Monday.

The 2,668-passenger ship, a sister to Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam and part of HAL's Pinnacle Class of ship, is due to enter service in summer next year.

The coin ceremony, which involved welding a silver dollar on the last deck of the ship, marks the end of the building of the ship's exterior, and the fitting-out phase can now begin.

Madrina (similar to a cruise ship godmother) of the ceremony was Mai Elmar, executive director of Cruise Port Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Cyril Tatar, Holland America Group Vice President New Building on behalf of the ship-owner and Antonio Quintano, shipyard director, on behalf of Fincantieri.

Rotterdam will come in at 99,800 gross tons, almost 300 meters long, with accommodation for 2,668 passengers on board in 1,340 cabins.