  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Cruise Line's Next Ship, Carnival Panorama, Floats Out in Italy
P&O Cruises Marks Latest Milestone in Build of New Ship Iona
Silversea's Next New Cruise Ship Floats Out In Italy
Holland America Lays Keel for Next New Cruise Ship, Ryndam
MSC Cruises Marks Milestone For Next New Ship Build, World Class
Four Ships to Leave the Holland America Line Fleet
Holland America Line Renames Forthcoming Cruise Ship Rotterdam
Celebrity Cruises Lays Keel for New Ship, Celebrity Beyond
Ship Spotting: Cruise Ships Get Set for Restart of Cruising
Holland America Pushes Rotterdam Cruise Ship Debut to September; Adjusts European Sailings
Holland America Line's New Cruise Ship Rotterdam Coin Ceremony Ahead of Float Out
Holland America Line Rotterdam

Holland America Line's New Cruise Ship Rotterdam Coin Ceremony Ahead of Float Out

Holland America Line's New Cruise Ship Rotterdam Coin Ceremony Ahead of Float Out
Holland America Line Rotterdam

October 02, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:15 p.m. EDT) -- Holland America Line performed a traditional coin ceremony for its new ship Rotterdam at the Marghera (Venice) shipyard in Italy today ahead of its float out on Monday.

The 2,668-passenger ship, a sister to Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam and part of HAL's Pinnacle Class of ship, is due to enter service in summer next year.

The coin ceremony, which involved welding a silver dollar on the last deck of the ship, marks the end of the building of the ship's exterior, and the fitting-out phase can now begin.

Madrina (similar to a cruise ship godmother) of the ceremony was Mai Elmar, executive director of Cruise Port Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Cyril Tatar, Holland America Group Vice President New Building on behalf of the ship-owner and Antonio Quintano, shipyard director, on behalf of Fincantieri.

Rotterdam will come in at 99,800 gross tons, almost 300 meters long, with accommodation for 2,668 passengers on board in 1,340 cabins.

The design will be created, as for the sister ships, by Tihany Design and Yran & Storbraaten, with music a key theme, also as with its sisters.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.