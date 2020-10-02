Saga Cruises Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship Spirit of Adventure

(4 p.m. BST) -- Saga Cruises took delivery of its second new build, Spirit of Adventure, from the Meyer-Werft shipyard in Emden, Germany today.

The ship was meant to be delivered and launched in August but the global coronavirus pandemic led to delays in the build.

Spirit of Adventure is is a sister to Spirit of Discovery which launched in Dover in July 2019.

The launch has now been put back until February 2021, due to the continued uncertainty around cruising.

"This is a really exciting day for us as Spirit of Adventure officially becomes part of the Saga Cruises family," Nigel Blanks, Managing Director of Saga Cruises, said.

"Over the past 18 months, we have been focused on creating a British boutique cruising experience for our guests that is not available elsewhere on the market and Spirit of Adventure is an important milestone in this plan.

"While she shares some similarities with her sister ship, Spirit of Discovery, Spirit of Adventure is unique in her own right with distinctive design features and characteristics.

"Though the inaugural cruise will take place a little later than we had originally planned due to the ongoing restrictions on travel, we cannot wait to welcome guests onboard and see all she has to offer."

The 999-passenger ship has 554 all balcony cabins and can accommodate 999 passengers with a tonnage of 58,250 GT.