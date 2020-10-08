Celebrity Cruise Captain Kate Claps Back at Misogyny on Tik Tok

to clap back at a misogynist commenter, who questioned a woman's ability to captain a ship -- with a spelling error, no less. "Normally as I'm scrolling through comments and I see something like this, I totally ignore it and move on with my life," McCue says in the video, in her dress whites. The comment, from user @seamus272, is boxed above her: "How can you be a captain? Your only a woman.""But I think it's about high time that I address this because it's 2020, and in this day and age, I'm shocked that someone still doesn’t know the difference between you're and your," McCue says, as the two words flash below her on the screen."So just a quick reference, you're as in 'you are,' like 'you are sexist,'" she says. "'Your' is something possessive. It belongs to you -- like 'your ignorance.'"But don't worry, I'm here for you," she says with a smile. "If you need any more clarification, you can find me right here – in my captain's chair." She then sits back, as stars sparkle around her. The video received 310,000 hearts and 17,892 comments in support: "Take your throne, queen," "mic drop," and "#slaygirl" among them. It was forwarded 14,500 times. It also went viral on other social media, including