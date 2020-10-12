Saga Cruises New Ship Spirit of Adventure Arrives in the UK

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
October 12, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(2 p.m. BST) -- Saga Cruises second new-build ship, Spirit of Adventure, has arrived in the UK.

The 999-passenger ship will join sister, Spirit of Discovery, in Tilbury, and will stay there for the winter before the inaugural cruise on the 5th February sailing to the Canary Islands.

Saga took delivery of Spirit of Adventure from shipbuilder Meyer Werft on September 29. It was meant to be delivered and launched in August but the global coronavirus pandemic led to delays in the build.

"We are absolutely thrilled Spirit of Adventure has arrived in the UK to join her sister, Spirit of Discovery, in Tilbury," said Nigel Blanks, Managing Director of Saga Cruises.

"Over the past two years, we have focused on creating a boutique cruising experience for our guests that is not available elsewhere on the market.

"With Spirit of Adventure joining our fleet, we now have more choice for our guests with two unique ships that will help make unforgettable memories for those who join us onboard."

Like other cruise lines, Saga has put in place a strict set of health protocols, including reduced capacity, pre-departure COVID-19 testing both at home and before boarding; increased medical staff and facilities and enhancements to air conditioning.

