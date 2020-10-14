  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Q&A With Celebrity Cruises Captain Kate McCue on Her Soon-to-Be New Home, Celebrity Edge
The Most Exciting Cruise Ships Coming to North America in 2020
Celebrity Cruises CEO Dishes on Refurbs, Suites-Only Spaces and Other Industry Hot Topics
What Are Cruise Lines Doing With Their Empty Ships?
Celebrity Cruises Takes Virtual Delivery of New Ship Celebrity Apex
Cruise Lines Roll Out Virtual Content During Coronavirus Shutdown
Celebrity Edge Will Make First Cruise Ship Sailing From the U.S. This Weekend, CDC Cleared
Celebrity Apex 'Dances' Its Way To the Bahamas, Joins Sister Cruise Ships
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

Celebrity Apex 'Dances' Its Way To the Bahamas, Joins Sister Cruise Ships

Celebrity Apex 'Dances' Its Way To the Bahamas, Joins Sister Cruise Ships
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

October 14, 2020

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11 a.m. EDT) -- The newest ship from Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Apex, joined sister vessel Celebrity Edge and a handful of other cruise ships in the fleet offshore in the Bahamas – with the line marking the event with virtual fanfare.That's par the course for Apex, which was intended to debut with passengers in late March. COVID-19 derailed those plans, of course, forcing the ship to have a virtual handover. {#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:18788021|title:Celebrity ships in the bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)|description:Aerial shot of Celebrity ships in the bahamas#}As we all have to do right now, the line made the arrival of Apex to North America as fun as it could be, given the circumstances. The Edge-class ship, captained by Dimitris Kafetzis, was greeted by Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Summit.

Celebrity Edge Captain Kate McCue -- a social media star in her own right -- marked the occasion with a Tik Tok video showing the ships dancing. Celebrity Cruises also put a video on Instagram.

Join Cruise Critic members discussing the event on the Celebrity Cruises forum.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.