Princess Cruises Moves Up Transfer of Two Ships To P&O Australia

(7 p.m. EDT) -- Princess Cruises announced Wednesday it would accelerate the transfer of two Grand-class ships – Golden Princess and Star Princess -- to sister-brand P&O Cruises Australia. In 2018, the line announced it would transition the 2001-built Golden Princess and its 2002-built sister, Star Princess, to its P&O Australia brand. Golden Princess was slated to enter service down under this October, while Star Princess had been scheduled to sail its last voyage under the Princess banner at the end of 2021. While Golden Princess had already been removed from Princess Cruises' active fleet, Star Princess was scheduled to continue sailing in 2021 to destinations including Hawaii, the Mexican Riviera, and one Pacific Coastal repositioning voyage to Vancouver. “Golden Princess and Star Princess have sailed all over the world, creating lifelong memories for the millions of guests who sailed upon these beloved cruise ships,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.“We know their wonderful legacy will continue under sister brand P&O Cruises Australia, which has become so well-known for delivering unforgettable cruise holidays for Aussies and Kiwis to some of the most idyllic destinations in the South Pacific.” Golden Princess will be renamed Pacific Adventure, while Star Princess will assume the name Pacific Encounter. Both vessels are expected to enter service in Australia in 2021. Passengers booked on affected sailings will be notified. A full list of affected voyages and compensation options can be